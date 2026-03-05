QA-Engineer
Recommended by AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-03-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recommended by AB i Stockholm
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Precision is the Core of Future Entertainment
Avanti operates at the intersection of advanced technology and interactive entertainment. By combining real-time technology with game mechanics, we are changing how audiences interact with digital content. We don't just build products; we create new standards for how immersive experiences are designed and delivered globally.
Our vision is to blur the lines between passive viewing and active participation. We exist to challenge established truths within iGaming and Live Casinos by injecting creativity and technical brilliance into systems that demand total stability. To secure this journey, and to ensure our innovations maintain the highest quality when they meet the user, we are now looking for our first dedicated QA.
The Opportunity
As the first QA specialist at Avanti, you will play a unique and pivotal role in building our testing function from the ground up. You are joining during an expansive phase where your expertise will directly influence how we scale our product portfolio. This is not a role where you simply follow existing manuals; here, you are expected to set the framework, select the tools, and establish the structure required for us to remain agile without compromising on stability.
You will become a central bridge between our tech team and the product department. Your daily work will be characterized by close collaboration with developers and designers, where you contribute a critical and solution-oriented perspective early in the process. By implementing modern testing methodologies and automation flows, you create the conditions for sustainable, high-quality delivery in an environment defined by high tempo and technical curiosity.
Main Responsibilities
Establish and own the testing process from scratch, including setting up test repositories and documentation standards.
Conduct continuous testing of new features in close collaboration with development teams to ensure functionality and interactivity match requirements.
Drive troubleshooting and bug reporting throughout the entire lifecycle, from identification in GitLab to verified resolution.
Automate critical test flows and contribute to the development of efficient CI/CD processes to increase delivery reliability.
Perform regression testing ahead of releases and data products to proactively identify risks and exceptions in complex systems.
Challenge and stress-test the system with a creative and analytical mindset to find vulnerabilities before they reach the end user.
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for someone driven by a desire to understand complex systems in depth and who possesses the natural instinct to "break" code in order to make it stronger. You are a humble team player who thrives in a changing environment where you are expected to take significant responsibility and put your own stamp on the way we work. Your focus is always on finding solutions rather than just pointing out problems, and you have the ability to communicate technical deviations clearly and constructively to both engineers and product owners.
To succeed in this role, you are structured in your thinking and possess a logical mind that allows you to break down large systems into manageable parts. You are motivated by being part of a growth journey and see it as an exciting challenge to build a function that was previously missing. Your personality is a balance of meticulousness and flexibility-you know when a detail requires a deep dive and when the pace demands pragmatic decisions.
Qualifications
Proven experience in operational QA work and testing methodology.
Experience working with Jira and GitLab (or equivalent tools) for issue tracking and version control.
Ability to read and understand technical logs to trace bugs in both front-end and back-end.
Experience creating and maintaining test plans, requirement specifications, and logs.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
It is a Plus if You Have
Experience from the iGaming industry, especially within the casino area, with an understanding of logic regarding RTP (Return to Player).
Experience with testing within Unreal Engine 5.
A background in game development (AAA) or complex real-time systems.
Knowledge of test automation and setting up CI/CD flows.
Who We Are
Avanti is an innovative player in digital entertainment and real-time production. We are in a strong growth phase, building the next generation of platforms for interactive live experiences. By combining technical excellence with creative height, we have established ourselves as a respected partner for global clients who demand world-class stability. Our office is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where we value initiative and quality in every detail.
What We Offer
A unique opportunity to shape and lead the QA function in a company during rapid growth.
A dynamic work environment with high flexibility and short decision-making paths.
The opportunity to work with the latest technology in real-time graphics and interaction.
A culture that encourages personal development and "wearing multiple hats."
Competitive terms in a team with some of the industry's sharpest specialists.
Department & Location
This role belongs to the Product Team and is based at our office in Stockholm. We apply a hybrid model with a focus on office presence to promote collaboration and creativity.
Application
Selection is ongoing. Welcome with your application!https://avanti.live/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7328043-1876962". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recommended by AB
(org.nr 559089-4043), https://jobs.recommendedby.se
Bryggargatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Recommended By Jobbnummer
9780229