QA Tester
Bontouch Enterprise AB / Datajobb / Kalmar Visa alla datajobb i Kalmar
2023-10-17
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bontouch Enterprise AB i Kalmar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a quality-minded QA tester who is passionate about delivering high-quality products? Are you a driven team player who is full of ideas about how to improve ways of working with quality through the development process?
Great! We look forward to getting to know you!
Today, the Bontouch QA team consists of 23 members with a focus on quality and testing. We all work within different agile projects at Bontouch, but regularly collaborate together as a team to continuously improve our QA/development processes to help ensure product quality. For us it's important to care a great deal about the end-user experience, realizing that clever technical solutions only truly shine when packaged in a way that humans appreciate.
Who we are
At Bontouch, we work based on one simple but ambitious principle: to make the world's greatest apps for the best brands on the planet. To have the greatest impact on users all over the world, we partner up with our favorite companies to create highly useful, beautiful-looking, visionary mobile and web apps that make life easier for millions of users in the real world. We work with partners such as Swish, PostNord, SJ, SEB, among many others. We offer our partners a unique long-term engagement model where we provide all the skills required for modern digital product development including strategy, design, development, testing, and maintenance.
What is the secret of our success? We are a team, we work together, learn from each other and trust in each other. For us, collaboration, knowledge exchange, our diverse backgrounds, and shared passion for creating the best possible digital products are our winning combination. We work together in-house in our Bontouch studios to ensure that we deliver products of the highest quality with the end user in focus.
Who you are
You have around 3 years of experience working with software testing and have a good understanding of how to work with testing in agile teams. However, years aren't everything. If you feel like you could be a good fit for the role, please apply!
We think you like to structure your work, have attention to detail, and are passionate about testing. Self-leadership is important.
You are a team player with great communication skills and enjoy working closely together with your colleagues.
You have experience in mobile app development and related tools. You may also have experience with design, web or backend development.
It's beneficial if you are interested in technical tests and test automation. You may have experience with tools and frameworks for test automation related to mobile apps.
We would love for you to have an interest in keeping up with the latest in the world of Apple and Google.
What you'll do
Work closely with fun and passionate developers, designers, product owners, and other co-workers of different backgrounds to create mobile apps used by millions of people worldwide.
Participate with a QA perspective in all phases of the development process, from design and business requirements to the development and release.
Perform manual testing on native mobile and web apps, both exploratory testing and functional testing.
Perform test planning and release planning.
Take part in our continuous work for improving our QA infrastructure and processes.
Contribute to knowledge sharing and development of the QA competence area.
Coaching your agile team in a QA mindset and QA involvement.
What you get
A beautiful office in the heart of Kalmar, a hybrid-remote work setup, flexible working hours, as well as some other pretty neat benefits like a generous wellness grant, top-up on your parental leave, occupational pension, and much more. Read about some of our benefits through the application link.
A culture of sharing. We have Friday demos, Wednesday lunch-and-learn, conceptathons, and QA camps. We host an internal conference with all of our studios once a year - every time in a different part of the world.
A flexible environment where you get to explore and create your role based on your passion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bontouch Enterprise AB
(org.nr 559219-8575), https://www.bontouch.com/
Skeppsbrogatan 49 (visa karta
)
392 31 KALMAR Jobbnummer
8196756