QA Tester
2023-09-01
We're looking for a Senior QA Tester to join our company. As a Senior QA Tester you will be responsible for everything related to QA from testing the game, maintaining the bug database, establishing QA pipelines and more.
As QA you will be expected to provide feedback on the gameplay, so we are looking for someone who is highly passionate about games - particularly Racing Games.
In this role, you will be responsible for:
• Establish QA pipelines
• Input bugs and crashes into our JIRA database with clear repro steps
• Bug/crash regression and database maintenance
* Management of outsource QA teams when required (functionality QA & 1st Party Guideline teams)
• Build a positive relationship with the dev team to give constructive feedback and suggestions on implementations
• Create & manage test plans
What we look for:
• Experience working as an Embedded Tester/Development Tester (working directly with the dev team)
• Ability to work autonomously and prioritise work effectively
• Strong attention to detail including noticing issues with movement and feeling of vehicles on the road
* Excellent communication and team working skills
• Experience with bug tracking software such as JIRA
