QA / Test Engineer
2025-04-25
Do you like to systematically break things that seem to work and ruin a developer team's weekend? Then read on, you might be interested in working with us.
Seneco A/S, part of the Fagerhult Group, is a company specialized in smart outdoor street light controllers, based in Aarhus, Denmark.
Our solution helps cities to reduce their energy consumption drastically without compromising on comfort and safety. By bringing the streetlights online, our customers can gather sensor data, configure the system from their office and get notifications when maintenance is required.
The R&D team is a multi-site team (Aarhus, DK and Linköping, SE where the Fagerhult group 's European competency center is located) currently consisting of 6 engineers working on embedded software, our Linux IoT gateway, our cloud solution (back-end/front-end) and Android apps used for configuration and diagnosis in the field. The team is really busy sparking life into our next generation hardware and in order to maintain a top quality level we see this role as highly important, as the team is expected to grow significantly during the coming years.
We are therefore looking for a Quality Assurance / Test Engineer who will be in charge of Continuous Integration and Deployment of our Software releases. That will include making sure existing tests pass, new tests are added and new software releases are deployed to existing installations and tested on site before being released to the world.
In the long run, the person will be entirely responsible for release testing and validation and fulfill a team lead role in the testing/QA area.
Who are you?
- You hold a degree (B.Sc., M.Sc.) in engineering or equivalent via relevant experience
- You have experience with software development and/or testing
- You are comfortable with using one or more of the technologies listed below
- You have a tester mindset and like to break things, in a systematic and reproducible way
- You are comfortable working in English, other languages are definitely a plus
Tools and Technologies we work with:
- C
- C++, C#, JavaScript, Python, Lua, Embedded Linux
- Wireless radio and routing protocols for constrained devices (IEEE 802.15.4)
- IPv6, CoAP
- Git, Jira
What we can offer:
- A flexible, international work environment
- Possibility to work partly from home
- You will become a key person in our growing organization
- A team of nice and competent colleagues
The position is located in Linköping, Sweden. Some travel is expected (~20 days / year).
Our primary focus is the lighting vertical in the smart city but possibilities are endless and the street lighting network is the ideal network to serve many other verticals as well. To be able to realize a wide range of opportunities with an open system approach our solution is based on open source standards with several options for integrations.
The platform, CitygridTM, consists of both electrical hardware as well as a comprehensive software suite including mobile apps, web-interfaces and cloud backend. Development is primarily conducted with in-house resources but external partnerships are also utilized when needed.
About Fagerhult Group:
