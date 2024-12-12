QA Supplier Quality Manager
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: QA Supplier Quality Manager
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid)
Job Description
We are seeking a dedicated QA Manager for Supplier Quality to lead and enhance our supplier qualification and monitoring program, ensuring compliance with market regulations and delivering high-quality partner products. This role is crucial in driving strategic supplier management initiatives, managing relationships with contract manufacturers, and upholding our commitment to excellence. You will oversee critical quality processes, contribute to regulatory inspections, and play a key role in our Quality Leadership Team.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead the supplier control process, ensuring robust systems for supplier approval, audits, monitoring, re-evaluation, and change control management.
* Ensure all supplier-related quality processes align with both medical device and pharmaceutical regulations and standardsb.
* Participate in process to nvestigate supplier-related non-conformities, approve QA actions, and oversee the implementation of corrective measures.
* Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and contract manufacturers, ensuring seamless communication and issue resolution.
* Play a key role in hosting regulatory inspections, ensuring supplier quality documentation and processes meet global standards.
* Manage a team of experienced professionals, fostering a high-performance culture, ensuring compliance with KPIs, and overseeing EHS responsibilities.
* Contribute to the Quality Leadership Team by driving quality policies, enhancing supplier management strategies, and integrating site and company-wide objectives into quality planning.
Skills & Qualifications
* Master's/Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
* Several years of experience in the life sciences industry,
* Fluency in English and Swedish.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organization that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As a new Manager at Galderma, you will participate to our Leadership programs and reflect on how you lead yourself and others. You will also join a local network of managers to discuss, exchange perspectives and get support from peers.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 13th of January 2025. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
