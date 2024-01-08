QA Supplier Control Manager
Q-Med AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-01-08
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: QA Supplier Control Manager
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid)
Job Description
Join Galderma as QA Supplier Control Manager in our supplier control team, where you will have a unique opportunity to work with our suppliers, have an impact on Galderma's QA work and grow in your career!
Key Responsibilities
* Manage supplier control and supplier management.
* Plan and perform quality audits of suppliers, service providers and contract manufacturers.
* Analyse audit data and identify deviations from GMP/GDP and follow up on audit observations.
* Manage supplier change notifications.
* Manage deviations in relation to materials and services.
* Manage quality agreements.
* Research and evaluate QA policies, deploying strategies for improved effectiveness.
* Analyze ongoing QA processes and identify areas for improvement.
* Establish relationships with internal and external stakeholders, advising and guiding on QA matters.
Skills & Qualifications
* Bachelor's/master's degree within a relevant field.
* Documented experience working with GMP within medical devices (ISO 13485) and/or pharmaceuticals is required.
* Professional level in Swedish and English
* Experience from quality or regulatory in a regulated environment is an advantage.
* Experience with supplier management is an advantage.
* Experience from laboratory work is an advantage.
To succeed in this role, you are a collaborative and independent individual with experience, responsibility, and a proactive approach. We value curiosity, adaptability, and a commitment to internal collaboration. Embrace change, drive development, and think innovatively. Join us in shaping our dynamic future!
Other:
The role will include occasional travelling to suppliers.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 450 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 31st of January 2024. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is an interview with the hiring manager and the extended team.
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR007960". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma mathilda.ostensson@galderma.com Jobbnummer
8375116