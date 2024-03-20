QA/QC Lead
Jones Group Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jones Group Sweden AB i Stockholm
Title: Electrical QA/QC Lead
Location: Nordics
Company Description
We are a leading engineering services company with a proven track record of high quality, customer focused project delivery for over 130 years. Our core divisions include Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Sprinkler and Fire Protection. Some of the other services we provide include Waste to Energy (BioEnergy), Specialist Lift, Off Site Fabrication, Technical Support Services, Maintenance, Asset Management, BIM (Building Information Modelling) and Geo-Surveying. We offer competitive salaries, financial support for further training, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) leading to chartered status, performance incentives and the ability to progress your career with a world class engineering contractor.
Job Description
As an Electrical QAQC Lead, you will play a pivotal role in our project delivery. You will be responsible for maintenance of the Electrical Quality Management System and lead the quality ethos on projects. Our Quality Management System (ISO9001:2015 accredited) ensures that all facets of the Group operate to the highest standards every day in every location - Quality is a core value of what we do. You will work closely with the Quality Manager as well as a multidisciplinary team of engineers and industry experts to deliver cutting-edge projects while ensuring that all client specifications are met by accurately developing and executing Jones Engineering project quality plans.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Lead the quality ethos for projects through a 'Right First Time' approach. This will be conducted through delivering training, quality toolbox talks, developing and approving 'First of a Kind' mock-ups, and auditing and QA initiatives.
• Lead the Quality team including Field QA, Test Pack Engineers, NDT Specialists and Commissioning & Handover Supervisors.
• Oversee the applicable Jones Engineering database for each project,ensuring it is kept up to date and accurate, to enable delivery of the handover documentation to the Client.
• Review benchmarks and 'First of a Kind' Installations.
• Oversee the development of system and equipment test packs using Project Quality Management Software on a project-by-project basis.
• Liaise with the Client on handover documentation, system handover and tagging dates.
• Liaise with the construction teams regarding handover dates, scheduling walk downs, developing snag lists etc.
• Monitoring snag trends and addressing same through construction teams.
• Review Installations for Compliance to Jones Project Specific Quality Plan & ITPs, Project standards, specification, design, procedures and expectations.
• Oversee third party inspections and contractors to ensure project requirements are met.
• Ensure QA requirements are met by subcontractors.
• Oversee and complete regular site quality audits.
• Travel required for Ireland and Mainland Europe site support where necessary.
• Attend quality meetings with management and subcontractors and report on quality as required.
• Liaise with in-house specialist Electrical QA/QC Leads as required.
This role will provide exposure to a wide range of expertise relating to data centres. The successful candidate will be supported in developing their knowledge and skills as their responsibilities grow and evolve.
Skills and Requirements
To excel in this role, you should possess the following skills and qualifications:
• Degree Qualification in Electrical Engineering.
• Electrical Trade background.
• 3+ years' experience in a similar role essential.
• Knowledge of electrical systems and schematics essential.
• Strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills, able to collaborate effectively with colleagues, clients, and external partners.
• Excellent organisational and planning skills.
• Proficiency in MS Office systems and Quality software.
• Demonstrated appetite for continuous learning and personal development.
• Demonstrable Data Centre Experience
Benefits
We offer a competitive salary package commensurate with experience and qualifications. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment, collaborating with industry leaders and contributing to a sustainable future. Our company values work-life balance and encourages professional growth through training and development programs.
If you are ready to make a difference and be part of a growing industry, please submit your CV, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you are interested in this role. Recognising the contributions and respecting our people is core to our culture and values. We are an equal opportunities employer, and we encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply for roles. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
E-post: HR@joneseng.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jones Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 559043-9310)
102 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Alannah McKeogh HR@joneseng.com Jobbnummer
8556337