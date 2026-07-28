QA/QC Engineer
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-07-28
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, Älvsbyn
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, Kalix
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Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics, and plumbing.
We now want to employ a QA/QC Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Qualifications:
· Having an Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineer Diploma/ IWE AWS-CWI QC1 Welding Inspector Certificate, NDE PT-MT-RT-UT Certificates
• Having no obstacles to reside in Boden Construction Site (accommodation will provided by Employer- GEMKOM Will provide financial support for food)
• Having at least 5 years of Pipe Line (Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Experience PWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification), WPS (Welding Process specifications), PQR (Process Qualification Record), WQR (Welder Qualification Record) Preparation knowledge.
• Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation knowledge and experience
• Ability to read Technical Drawings (Welding Symbols)
• Microsoft Office Program Knowledge (Good knowledge of Excel is preferred)
• Steel Structure Erection Experience (Torque Control etc..) is preferred
• Knowledge and ability to follow ASME, AWS, ASTM and ISO Standards Related Welding and Steel Structure) (ASME Section VIII and IX BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE), PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5, AMERICAN WELDIND SOCIETY D1.1 Structural Welding Code EN 13445-5, Knowledge RT According to ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE), PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
• Familiar with weld maps/WPS log Preparation
• Capable of Preparing Welding Map – Project Weld Report (Initial and Production)
• Familiar with different Welding Techniques like (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW) as well as Electrodes and Filler Wires
• Experience with Mechanical Completion Document Preparation and Walk Through Audits.
Job Description:
Coordinating with staff and sub-contractors on site for project QA-QC progress and process mainly for overall piping weld log improvement at DRP and Gemkom Spool Fabrication Workshop.
Conducting on Site VI Visual Inspections at DRP and Spool Fabrication workshop via NOIs when required.
Carrying on QA/QC documentation and document controlliny support digital and hard copy QA/QC documentation.
QA/QC Planning time & resources, scheduling the inspection activities, updating actual progress and quality documentation, analysing variance, interpreting KPIs, forecasting weekly & monthly inspection requirements etc.
Monitoring/discussing QA based documentation submission performance status;
QC Supervising all construction activities including providing technical inputs for inspection and documentation methodologies of construction & co-ordination with site management activities of additional LDD works via NCR management system.
Attending open box inspections of complex equipment, ensuring that equipment/ materials received are in accordance with the quantity & quality with coordination of logistics when necessary.
Responsible for coordination with the engineering, purchase and finance department for design & drawing specification, dispatch of materials at site's, raising invoice and payment. Interacting with client for securing quick approval of the designs provided & carrying out planning as per pert chart requirement.
Schedule, coordinate, follow up the documentation VT-MT-PT-UT-RT activities in Piping Weld log and documentation systems.
Supporting documentation for WPS, pWPS documents, contacting 3.Part Companies which are licenced /accredited for (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW) welding PQR preparations
Supporting documentation for Welding Map – Project Weld Report (Initial and Production)
Weld maps/WPS log Preparation
Supporting documentation for Post Welding Heat Treatment and Pre -Welding Heat Treatment Inspection and Guidance, coordinating PWHT activities, reporting follow up and weld log & digital system entries.
Guadiance and Prepapartion, follow up,documentation of below Quality Control Documents
UT Ultrasonic Testing
MT Magnetic Particle Testing
VT Visual Testing
PT Penetrant Testing
RT Radiographic Testing
Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation
Opening NOIs at DRP and Spool Fabrication Workshop
Inspect Welding Joint Preparations and Welding Quality by Sampling
Review of Project Welding Report, giving trainings/tool boxes to Welders in order to minimize Weld Rejection Rate
Control of Welding Consumables at DRP and Spool Fabrication Workshop
Preparation of Pipe Line (Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Control Reports and Inspection Test Plans
Preparing pWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification), WPS (Welding Process specifications),
Preparing /Collecting / Preserving the necessary documents for finishing the piping/ steel structure/ mechanical installations/ instrumentation and electric SOW related documents after each related Handover/Completition Process (MDR dossier of QA/QC). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
10014107