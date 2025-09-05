QA/QC Engineer
2025-09-05
QA/QC Engineer for our expanding team in Norway.
Requirements
Planning and conducting quality audits and inspection to verify the implementation of quality control.
Ensuring that the company's quality policies are understood, implemented, and maintained on-site.
Liaise with the client's quality assurance and control representative to ensure all potential quality issues are fully resolved.
Ensure necessary guidance and input are provided to on site staff for improvement to attain project feasibility.
Skills & Qualifications
Minimum of 2 Years' experience in a similar role within a construction environment with experience in commercial, industrial or data centre type projects.
BS in Construction Management or Engineering
Good Knowledge of Installation and commissioning.
Excellent attention to detail and organisational/planning skills.
Ability to self-manage, prioritise and work to tight deadlines.
Communicate effectively with colleagues and clients.
Benefits
Work for a market leader in delivering turnkey datacentre projects
Collaborative team working environments
Rotational Rosters available Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26
