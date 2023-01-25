QA Lead
PwC IT is a modern workplace that continuously strive to be ahead in the Digital Transformation. As a employee with us, you are given the opportunity to be innovative and make a big impact. We are now looking for a new QA lead to join us.
What are the responsibilities for QA-lead?
We are now looking for a QA-lead for our team for an internal planning and resource allocation system. As a QA-lead, you will work within a team in IT consisting of developers, scrum master, business analyst and product owner. Currently, the system consists of different types of tests; manual, regression, smoke and automated testing. We want to continue our work to automate more of our tests, where you will lead the work.
A few examples of tasks within the role as QA-Lead:
• Review, document and analyze operational requirements together with the rest of the team.
• Continually test new features and ensure they meet requirements
• Collaboration with testers in other teams to share knowledge and solve problems together
• Continue our journey to do more automated testing for our applications.
Greetings from inside!
"With a focus on making sure that we are reaching expectations and requirements but also being part of creating a common path going forward when it comes to testing within PwC Sweden IT. We highly value a strong work culture, it should be fun to go to work!"
Looking forward to your application!
• Jessica, Team Lead Audit Products
Qualifications
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and your attitude when we recruit - so that we can do great things together. In order to succeed at your best in this role, you are meticulous and organized. You also need to be independent and able to plan your own work and be fluent in Swedish and/or English.
We are looking for someone who has the following experience:
Databases and SQL
API- och test-integrations
Agile way of working
Expertise in CI/CD
Dotnet and Visual Studio
QA-lead
Does it all sound good to you? We're looking forward to your application!
