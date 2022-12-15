Qa Engineer With Automation Skills
2022-12-15
At Thunderkick, we take great pride in providing our customers, operators, as well as players, with pure excellence. Every day we are thrilled to see how people around the world play our games without any interruption and with a minimum of outages in their game experience.
We are looking for a technology savvy QA Engineer with a deep passion for games and an obsession for details and awesome user experiences. As a QA Engineer, you will design, organize, plan and perform tests and will be responsible for taking ownership of the test results. Your daily job will include testing of game clients, game servers, backend and management applications and will include both manual and automated testing. You will participate in the entire game development process, from ideation to launch and have the possibility to voice your ideas and put your own touch to the end product. In addition, you get to work with some amazing people in the process.
What you will be doing
Design, plan and execute tests
Participate in game development
Establish and maintain test automation framework
Develop new automated test cases for our games and backend systems
Communicate with developers and other stakeholders
Find and report bugs
Develop and improve our test processes
Review design documents, environment descriptions and other documentation
Tools, frameworks and code languages you will be using
Atlassian family: Jira, Confluence, Source Tree
Internal test tools
Network monitoring tools (ChromeDevTools, Charles or Fiddler)
JavaScript, Node, Selenium, Git, JMeter, MySQL
Who you are
Having a great interest in test automation
Experience with test design and execution
Experience with automated testing and scripting
Experience with testing internet applications and websites
Structured and methodical
Curious about how things work or why they break
A gamer at heart
Friendly and enthusiastic to be around
A team player
Self-motivated
(PLUS) ISTQB certification.
