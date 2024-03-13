QA Engineer Lead
About Star Stable Entertainment
Once upon a time in 2011, the founders of Star Stable Entertainment had a vision. They wanted to create a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry. Fast forward to today, and our dream has come true tenfold - Star Stable Online stands as one of the most popular MMORPGs globally! At our HQ on Södermalm, our 130 employees are thrilled to continue to welcome players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. It's wonderful to see that our dream resonates with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
The position
As our QA Engineer Lead, you will lead and drive the team towards developing a quality first mindset, own and drive better quality practices, and together with the team continuously deliver on agreed quality standards. The role is split between doing hands-on work with testing and test automation, and as a leader with full personnel responsibilities including 1:1s, salary setting and coaching the team. You will work closely with all QA teams cross function, where your focus will be on our game foundation, core game development, tools and the game engine area.
Responsibilities
Leading the testing activities and coaching the team on how they can reach the next level in quality.
Defining & Owning Test Strategy including processes, tools, test levels etc within the team
Writing scripts for automated tests
Testing the old and new content/feature/functionality.
Performing different types of tests as required e.g Functional, non-functional (Performance, load, stress).
Collaborating and communicating with multiple teams.
Reporting and tracking defects to closure.
Recording, monitoring test results and KPIs.
Lead and coach individuals towards targets through 1-on-1 meetings.
Make sure you have a happy healthy team
Conduct hands-on talent planning short and long term, recruitment, onboarding, offboarding and salary reviews within your team. Ensure workplace requirements are covered with support from the People function.
We think you...
We think you are experienced in test automation, and preferably experienced in automating tests for proprietary software. It is also a bonus if you have experience in automating tests for iOS and Android, and C++ knowledge.
We believe that you are independent and proactive in driving processes forward. You have attention to detail and care about user experience. You feel comfortable handling multiple projects in a fast-paced environment, and can communicate with various stakeholders within the organization.
If you are passionate about problem solving, testing, automation and have the experience necessary to take our products to the next level with focus on functionality and user experience, then this might be the right match for you!
Perks for joining us?
A pretty sweet mission. We are developing the world's best horse-riding game for girls and we take that vision very seriously. We strive to hit that mark every single day.
30 vacation days (+ 3 additional squeeze days).
A pension and insurance plan that mimics ITP1 and a parental pay top-up @90%.
Health allowance at 5000 SEK per year.
Hybrid working model - combine WFH and being together with the team at our new office located right amidst Södermalm GameDev cluster (Magnus Ladulåsgatan 65)
Fitness discount of 18% at SATS gym + company workout classes.
A dog room at the office! Bring your furry friend to work!
Are you ready to be a chapter on this magical journey? Apply now! We can't wait to hear your story! Ersättning
