QA Engineer - Irisity AB (publ) - Datajobb i Göteborg
QA Engineer
Irisity AB (publ) / Datajobb / Göteborg
2019-12-21
Do you want to improve the quality of our cloud-based AI systems for game-changing video analytics?
At Irisity you will be given the opportunity to change the world to the better through real-time video analytics powered by computer vision and deep learning. Irisity is a public software company situated at Lindholmen, Göteborg where the innovation spirit is flourishing. Our focus is to detect and predict suspicious activities for security systems with maximum respect for privacy and personal integrity. We believe that enhanced AI performance, ethics and integrity go hand in hand and are working to create a positive mark within the camera security industry. We are now increasing the pace of our international expansion, and want to strengthen the QA side of our R&D team.
About this role
Irisity's systems detect suspicious activity in security cameras using video analytics powered by machine learning. The system uses a cloud-based architecture, connecting globally distributed cameras, computing hardware, operator environments and management interfaces. As a QA enginner at Irisity, you play a key role in ensuring that these systems work flawlessly and securely for users within diverse organizations and hardware environments across many time zones.
Our QA activities include unit testing, automated and manual integration testing, validation activities with user groups and building realistic test environments for testing our system at scale. These activities cover everything from user interfaces, IT security aspects and compatibility with external interfaces and hardware to measuring the performance of the core video analytics functionality. For more junior candidates, the work may focus more on IT environment setups and test execution, while more senior candiates are expected to take leading roles within the design of test procedures and environments. Regardless of your experience level, you will work closely together with a large part of our organization, including UX designers, system developers, machine learning researchers and technical support staff. Depending on your skills and interests, you also have the opportunity to contribute to producing technical documentation and educational material.
Who we think you are
To be successful in this role, we believe that you to have a university-level education related to software development. We also expect a few years of experience from software-related QA activities. Interest in or experience from cameras, AI, web technologies or clould architectures is an advatage. You will be located in our main office in Göteborg, as part of a team with a lot of energy and a strong community. Great skills in the English language is a requirement and good Swedish skills is an advantage.
About Irisity
At Irisity, we develop video analytics software for the security industry with great respect for personal integrity and privacy, focusing on detecting suspicious activity rather than exposing personal identity. Our system excels at the automatic detection of unwanted activity, such as intruders at construction sites at night, or people climbing roofs or breaking windows. We focus on detecting and preventing criminal activity, and never do things like registering the identity and whereabouts of regular citizens. At sensitive installations such as schools, our system even white-masks all individuals to hide their identity, to make sure that the invasion of privacy is kept at a zero level. This way, our system can detect what happens and alert, leading to reduce crime rates and increase safety without any negative effects on personal integrity.
Irisity AB (publ) is a public company listed at OMX Nasdaq First North, with main office in Goteborg. We currently employ a staff of 35+ people within development, sales, support and finance. Our R&D department consists of a computer vision / machine learning team with a high number of PhDs, together with and excellent group of system architects, designers and software developers. Our software is packaged into a complete cloud-based SaaS platform marketed towards large global customers and with thousands of cameras connected.
We are now looking for more skilled, friendly and passionate people that want to participate in making sure that the camera security industry ends up at the right side of history.
Read more at www.irisity.com
Application
Please apply by sending your CV and cover letter to career@irisity.com. Selection and interviews will be performed continuously, meaning that the role can be assigned before last day for applications, so send in your application swiftly.
Publiceringsdatum
2019-12-21
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-01-20
Adress
Irisity AB (publ)
Lindholmspiren 7
41756 Göteborg
Jobbnummer
5017159
