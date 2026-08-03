QA Engineer
Northmill Bank AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
We want to create a different kind of banking and shopping experience. Northmill was founded in 2006 and the main office is in Stockholm and Engineering Center site located in Poland.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
The scope of your role:
As an QA Engineer you will be responsible for:
Improving processes across the team and company
Testing software in both manual and automated ways
Finding issues and bugs even before they appear
Working with a cloud environment
Closely cooperating with developers
Reviewing requirements with the product management team
Being a quality advocate and always ask "why?"
Required qualifications:
Very good understanding of software development process
Solid know-how in test automation on different levels and manual testing
Willingness and interest to collaborate and work in a team
You deeply care about your work and see it as more than just code you want to learn and improve every day
Preferred qualifications:
Knowledge of C# and .NET
Knowledge of working with web services/web API
Knowledge of CI/CD
Experience with non-functional tests
Knowledge of Amazon AWS cloud
JIRA, GIT
About you?
You're a creative and curious person with a genuine passion for testing in software development. Like us, you love learning, staying up to date with the latest tech trends.
You're comfortable sharing your thoughts, raising problems early, and contributing to thoughtful solutions. You thrive in a team environment and have experience working in an Agile setup.
As we're a multicultural team, strong proficiency in English is required. Fluency in Swedish will be a great asset.
We offer:
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views.
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact.
Great opportunities for professional development.
Support for sporting activities (a SEK 5,000 wellness allowance).
Life insurance.
Breakfast and fruit in the office every day, plus a Friday afternoon coffee break.
Regular after-work get-togethers on Fridays and celebrations of successes in the office.
About Northmill Bank
A Swedish bank with the heart in the technique. 2.500 merchants. 600.000 end users. over 300 employees in 3 different countries, including Engineering Center hiring c.a. 90 experienced engineers. The goal? To improve financial life by being digital, yet personal.
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8162195-2128118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://careers.northmill.com
Regeringsgatan 20 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northmill Bank Jobbnummer
10019850