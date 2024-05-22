QA Engineer
2024-05-22
Evolution is a world-leading, B2B developer and provider of games and services for the online casino industry, employing more than 11,000 people across 20+ locations. We offer a turn-key solution for operators which allows their players to move flawlessly between mobile, tablet and desktop to play slots or live casino, which feature real tables with real dealers in real time. Our innovative and high-quality product portfolio includes multiple award-winning player favourites from our brands Evolution, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Ezugi and Big Time Gaming. Evolution AB is listed on Nasdaq Nordic with market capitalisation of EUR25B+.
We thrive on pushing limits and doing what hasn't been done to deliver on our Engineering mission: A flawless player experience.
In Evolution Engineering, we take the quality of our products and uptime of our services very seriously. We believe that building solid in-house competence with limited external dependencies is critical to our success. Our code runs 24/7/365 to serve users around the world and we use a modern software stack to support our frequent and fully automated releases, which exceeds 270 releases per month to our main live environment.
As a valued member of the development team you will be involved in carrying out analysis, design and creation of tests and resolving system problems in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
Be a proactive member of a Scrum/Kanban development team (work closely with PO, BA, Designers, Developers and other QA's);
Perform manual testing and run auto tests;
Plan & execute work that includes interdependent tasks for the projects (testing of requirements, specifications and designs, test case/plan creation, bug reporting);
Assess product usability and reliability and provide feedback and recommendations for improvements;
Be ready to learn, develop skills and knowledge, as well as share it.
Qualifications
2+ years of professional experience in software and functional testing;
Understanding of software development processes, stages, concepts and methodologies of Quality Assurance;
Experience with web and mobile testing;
Good level of English (written and spoken);
Strong analytical and diagnostic skills, attention to details;
Willingness to ask for help from colleagues and to help others.
Nice-to-have:
Experience with Kibana, Postman, Kafka;
Knowledge of JavaScript basics, CSS, XPath.
We offer:
Challenging work on award-winning products;
Entrepreneur culture of the company, which allows you to try new approaches and technologies all the time;
Unbeatable recognition from the business management which translates to very competitive salaries and overall attitude;
Bright and supportive colleagues, professionalism and opportunity for personal development.
