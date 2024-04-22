QA Engineer
2024-04-22
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a QA Engineer to joinour Streaming Experience team in theStockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As a QA Engineer, you will play animportant role in working to improve the quality and reliability of ourstreaming platform across multiple devices and platforms. You are dedicated tomaking sure our customers have a pleasant and smooth experience whileplaying content from our Viaplay library. You will be part of the whole development cycle, and workwith your peers to enhance our QA process to ensure fast and high-qualitystreaming.
Some of your daily tasks will include:
Developing test plans, cases, and scenarios for ourstreaming applications on various platforms like web, mobile, smart TVs, andgaming consoles
Designing, implementing, andmaintaining automated test scripts and frameworks to streamline processesand improve efficiency
Manually testing our devices
Digging into industry trends, technologies, andbest practices in quality assurance and streaming technology
In the Streaming Experience team, we are a group working as streaming- andvideo engineers, backend developers, product- and engineering manager.In addition to this, you will be working with your QA peer in Barcelona, together helping our teams improve the user experience with your QA expertise.
Together we have a passion for streaming and we also like to have funtogether, both in the office and outside after hours!
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Proven experience in quality assurance/testing roles, preferably in streaming media industry
Strong understanding of software testing methodologies, frameworks and processes
Proven experience with test automation tools like Selenium/Playwright
Agile mindset and experience working with CI/CD practices
Strong communication and collaboration skills
It's a bonus if you have:
Knowledge of video streaming protocols (e.g DASH, HLS) and
codecs* Experience in quality assurance work within video streaming Our offering We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities and peer-to-peer networks.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
