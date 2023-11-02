QA Engineer
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer, and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 356 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv, and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a QA Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the team's products and services. The role involves leading the testing efforts, developing and executing test plans, and working closely with the development team to identify and resolve issues. The QA will also work towards unlocking user growth and improving retention by leveraging their technical expertise to identify opportunities for optimization and enhancement.
What do we expect from you:
3+ years of experience in testing mobile applications
Strong technical and troubleshooting skills and excellent manual testing skills
Knowledge of key Android OS functionalities like Notifications, Theming, Localization, Permissions, Multi-tasking, Background Job scheduling, etc
Ability to communicate technical issues in a clear and concise manner
Proactively look at gaps in the process or tooling and suggest necessary solutions.
Experience with Issue & Project Tracking Software - JIRA
Experience with Android Studio, ADB, and other Android tooling
What will you work on:
Identify test activities and test dependencies that span across the backend and frontend domain to ensure the end-to-end quality.
Coordinate/coach the developer's participation in the team's test activities
Be the gatekeeper for all team deliverables agreed quality levels to ensure that acceptance criteria and definition of done are met before a task is closed
Testing according to the instructions and will be performing additional exploratory testing of broader changes. Also analyze, qualify, and confirm the queries and bug reports coming from the external testing teams and customer support teams, and escalate issues where necessary.
Reflect all changes in the app's behavior and functionality into the regression test suites. Continuously use and test the app to discover issues before anyone else does. As such, be the gatekeeper of the quality of the features and value we produce.
Participate with feedback on product ideas and raise concerns about risks related to both the product and the ways of working.
It would be great if you also have:
Startup experience
Programming experience to be able to identify the causes of problems in the code base and communicate efficiently with developers
Experience with test automation for web and mobile applications and tools as Selenium, Appium, RestAssured.
Experience with tools like Postman, Charles Proxy,or similar
Understanding and hands-on experience in UI test automation on mobile platforms and Android testing frameworks such are Espresso and Appium
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun in our playroom! As well, as exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, and Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
