QA Engineer
2023-01-03
The Position
Avalanche Studios Group and its AAA division Avalanche Studios are looking for an enthusiastic and exceptionally skilled QA Engineer for one of our upcoming titles.
In this role you'll have the opportunity to continuously drive and improve QA processes and workflows, design the projects' test plans and work closely with developers of different disciplines to discuss and communicate plans clearly. You will be part of a small and awesome QA team, as well as working with external QA partners when additional resourcing or specialist testing is required.
We're looking for a passionate and dynamic team member, whose attitude is backed up by their experience in QA helping to create great quality games, having worked as an embedded Experienced or Senior QA Engineer on at least one released project.
The role will be a mix of hands-on, strategy and processes, with you together with your team planning, coordinating and executing the testing of the project.
Required Qualifications
• 4+ years experience in Video Games Quality Assurance (preferable experience from shipping AA or AAA games).
• Experience from working as embedded QA within a development team.
• Excellent communication skills - must possess excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
• Strong analytical and critical thinking skills.Knowledge of bug writing and bug tracking software.
• Experience with testing tools and live product(s) with a frequent release cycle.
• Console & PC testing experience.Proactive and solution-driven approach to problem-solving
Desired qualifications
• Passion for games, the industry and next-generation technology across multiple platforms.
• Able to build a detailed test plan that is flexible with ongoing changes in features and verifies builds for full production testing.
• Good understanding of the development life cycle
• Familiarity with game engines and editors
• Comfortable with time allocating and task planning
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Malmö a few days a week.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications on a rolling basis. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. Ersättning
