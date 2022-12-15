QA Engineer
About Star Stable Entertainment
Star Stable Entertainment was founded in 2011, sparked by a desire for a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry.
The result was Star Stable Online, which has gone on to become the world's number one horse game with over 21 million registered users across 180 countries. We're thrilled to welcome fun-loving players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. And we're proud to see each player's special bond with their four-legged friends and the passionate community of Star Stable players.
As of 2022, our company has 200+ employees with a female to male ratio of 54/46, unheard of in the gaming industry. Our world has expanded into the Star Stable Universe and includes books, music, animated series, and mobile apps. And we continue to champion diverse characters and narratives, encouraging our audience to be their true selves. It's wonderful to see our dream resonate with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
The Position
You are independent and proactive in driving processes forward. You have attention to detail and care about user experience. You feel comfortable handling multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
The purpose of this role is to drive the team towards developing a Quality first mindset, own and drive better Quality practices, and together with the team continuously deliver on agreed quality standards. This role will be embedded in the onboarding domain focusing on the early stages of the game and webpage. You will work closely will all QA teams cross function and we are looking for QA engineer with a passion for games, automation and driving processes.
If you are passionate about testing, automation and have the experience necessary to take our products to the next level with focus on functionality and user experience, and a problem-solver focused person this is the right match for you!
What we expect you to know
• Test Automation experience
• Knowledge/Experience in scripting
• Experience in Manual Testing
• Experience and understanding of SDLC
• Experience of working in Agile development teams
• Good to have - ISTQB Foundation level Certification
• Test cross platform (iOS, Android, and desktop)
Responsibilities
• Leading the testing activities and coaching the team on how they can reach the next level in testing.
• Defining & Owning Test Strategy including processes, tools, test levels etc within the team.
• Drive the User and AB tests with frequent iterations.
• Writing scripts for manual/automated tests
• Identifying and automating manual tests/tasks as much as possible on CI/CD pipelines.
• Creating test plans, especially if we release new features.
• Testing the old and new content/feature/functionality.
• Performing different types of tests as required e.g Functional, non-functional (Performance, load, stress).
• Collaborating and communicating with multiple teams.
• Reporting and tracking defects to closure.
• Recording, monitoring test results and KPIs.
Interested? This is what we can offer you:
• Flexible working opportunities.
• We're more than 50% female-identifying! #YES to #WomenInTech!
• We're known to throw good parties from time to time.
• We may be a big group, but we're a tight-knit team! A diverse team of friendly, fun, and supportive co-workers from 20 different countries!
• 30 Vacation Days.
• ITP1 Insurance plan.
• Parental pay top up to 90%
Apply!
At Star Stable Entertainment, you will be a part of diverse culture with a no-crunch policy, a prioritised work-life balance, and a workforce eager to test and try new things! We are on an adventure to scale our unique impact in the world with new franchises across desktop/mobile, a long-form animation, and a licensing program all currently in development.
