QA Engineer
2022-12-02
You're probably asking yourself "Why should I read all of this?"
Well, are you looking to work with living legends, in a superb environment, on exciting projects and get a mind-blowing package at the same time? Then look no further!
Our history starts with Videoslots (the world's BIGGEST online casino!)
We were born in 2011 as a result of a handful of entrepreneurs who not only had a knack for entertaining others but also an affinity with the iGaming industry. They teamed up and went about building an industry leader, setting the bar to an all-new high. Now in just ten years we now offer over 7,000 games from over 180 different game providers and we're set to keep on growing! Naturally, we can't do all of this as well as all the exciting things we have lined up for the years to follow without the living legends that make our business the success it is today.
That is why the company line has grown and Blueberry Innovations Sweden started in Stockholm, Sweden 2021. Our mission is to recruit more living legends and make Blueberry Innovations Sweden a creative workplace you can 't say no to. We are currently 24 employees at the office.
You will be the guardian of QUALITY while taking part in our exciting journey!
As a QA engineer, you will make part of or QA team where you will be ensuring the quality of deliverables through the application of manual and automated tests. You will be defining and maintaining test cases while coming up with initiatives that improve test procedures, working closely with other QA Engineers, our Development and QA Automation Teams.
How will you do that?
Create, review, maintain and execute test plans and test cases.
Identify product deficiencies and suggest solutions to ensure the highest quality for our products.
Work with development teams throughout the entire development life cycle and perform planned and ad-hoc testing.
Perform investigative testing to determine the possible cause of issues.
Establish and evolve processes and best practices that would ensure quality goals are met.
Own and maintain test environments.
Collaborate with other teams and departments to gather and/or share information relating to QA activities.
We are looking for YOU if...
You are passionate about everything QA and take pride in delivering high-quality software products.
You have proven experience working in a comparable role.
Experience working in an agile (Scrum/Kanban) development environment
You have excellent analytical and troubleshooting skills.
You can multi-task, prioritize and be able to work on your own initiative
You have a good command of both verbal and written English.
Experience with test automation frameworks would be considered an advantage.
Experience in iGaming would be considered an advantage.
Having a degree in Information Technology or another related field would be considered an advantage
Having an ISTQB certification would be considered an advantage.
Ready for the best part? Here's what you'll get for your hard work:
Flexible start and finish times
30 paid vacation days a year
Relaxed working environment
Private health insurance
Pension
Daily fresh fruit, tea, and coffee
Wellness allowance
Refer a friend bonus
Professional development support
Department team building activities
Monthly get-togethers and activities
Brand new laptop
Birthday leave
Additional marriage leave
1 volunteer day
Company loyalty trip
