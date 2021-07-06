QA Director - Customer deliveries - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
QA Director - Customer deliveries
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-06
QA Director - Customer deliveries
Do you want to make sure the largest stock exchanges in the world have the best possible quality? Join Nasdaq and lead the team working with QA for the leading Trading platform in the world.
You will be leading a team of QA specialists working with the Trading solutions for some of the largest exchanges in the world. You will make sure your team uses the best possible tools and processes to ensure quality for our customers around the globe. Your team is split between Stockholm and Vilnius and together with development teams in other locations they will perform both functional and non-functional testing.
Your role and responsibilities
You will be responsible driving the QA work for the Trading team, this means everything from implementing automated functional testing to exploring the use of AI to generate test cases. You will ensure the QA specialists in your team participate in different projects as part of cross functional project teams, that they have the right competence and continuously develop their skills and cultivate a high performing culture. You will continue to expand the team, so recruitment and onboarding new employees will be a big part of your role.
You will be part of the Trading management team and will make sure your team is aligned towards the Trading vision of becoming the most used Trading system for the capital market. You will work very closely with the other customer delivery teams (Development and BA) and project managers to make sure the teams work together in an optimal way. You stay up to date on the latest trends and use them to make your team more efficient and improving the product for our customers. Also supports employees well-being during change initiatives, addressing their questions as much as possible, to help them to overcome concerns.
We expect you to
Be a multi-skilled, solution-oriented person with a positive can-do attitude.
Be capable of working cross-functionally and internationally in a fast-changing environment. In our work things can change fast, so you are also flexible to changes in priorities.
Have excellent leadership, social, communication and organizational skills as you will build global relationships colleagues and customers across geographies, time zones and cultures.
Have experience in the agile ways of working.
Stay up to date on market trends and industry best practices.
Be a motivated team player who proactively shares experiences and knowledge towards the teams goals.
Have vast experience working in the QA domain, especially with automated testing.
Be fluent in English.
It would be great if you
Have experience working in the financial industry.
Have experience working with systems having high volumes of transactions and/or low latency requirements.
Have experience working with SaaS products.
Have experience working with products that are regulated.
Have experience working with QA in a CI/CD setup.
You will report to the VP Engineering Large external exchanges that is based in Stockholm. Since you will work together with teams in other locations some travelling might be required.
Does it sound like you?
This is a full-time position in either Stockholm, Sweden or Vilnius, Lithuania. Please submit your application in English no later than July 16th 2021. If you have any questions regarding the role, please do not hesitate to reach out to askEMEArecruiters@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/86509768
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5850610
