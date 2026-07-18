QA Automation Engineer
Eeducation Albert AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-07-18
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QA Automation Engineer
Albert Group is building next-generation maths learning products for school and home. AI is a genuine and relevant part of the solution. Quality and accuracy are core to what we do — especially as we build with AI coding agents doing meaningful parts of implementation, which raises the bar on review rather than lowering it.
We're looking for someone who can own testing broadly — not just executing test plans, but setting the testing strategy for a small, fast-moving product team and working hands-on across the full range of automated and manual testing. We want to push testing itself to be heavily AI-driven — using AI to help generate, maintain, and expand test coverage, not just to test AI-built features.
What you'll do:
Set our overall testing strategy — what gets tested, how, and at what level, across a growing product surface
Define standards and coverage expectations for unit and component-level testing, which developers write themselves as part of their agentic development workflow — you set the bar and help maintain consistency, rather than writing these tests yourself
Build and maintain end-to-end tests covering real user flows across the school and home products
Explore and apply AI-assisted test generation and automation — using AI to produce, expand, and maintain test suites, not just relying on manually written tests
Do manual and ad-hoc testing where automation isn't practical yet or where human judgment catches things scripts won't — particularly around subtle product logic and learner-facing behavior
Build a strong review discipline specifically around AI-agent-generated code and features
Work with Python where relevant for testing/validating learner data pipelines
Work embedded within the product development team — not a separate QA function bolted on at the end, but part of the daily build process
Work closely with our learning scientist and pedagogical lead to catch subtle logic errors, not just software bugs
What we're looking for:
Strong, broad QA background spanning test strategy, E2E testing, and manual/exploratory testing
Experience setting testing strategy and standards for a product team, including for unit/component tests written by developers — not necessarily writing these yourself
Real experience reviewing AI-generated output critically — this is central to the role, not incidental
Experience using AI to generate or automate tests is a strong plus — we recognize this is still an emerging practice, so we're not requiring deep professional experience here, just genuine interest and some hands-on exploration
Comfort with Python for data validation tasks
Ideally some exposure to education or assessment products
Detail-oriented, self-directed — flat team, no management layer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare eEducation Albert AB
(org.nr 559020-9093), https://the-albertgroup.com/careers
Järntorget 3 3TR (visa karta
)
413 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10005897