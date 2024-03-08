QA Analyst | Stellaris, Studio Green
2024-03-08
Your Mission
As a QA Analyst on Studio Green you will be creating and maintaining testplans, vet & verify bugs and help develop and improve the existing QA-process together with the QA Lead and other QA Analysts on the team. Additionally, you will also perform more hands-on QA work, such as carrying out a variety of tests as required alongside the development process.
The Skills We're Searching For...
We are open to all applicants at different levels of game industry experience and we strive to create and maintain a diverse workplace, therefore we highly encourage everyone to apply!
Game development QA experience or relevant education will be considered a strong bonus
Experience using Jira or similar tools would be considered advantageous
We look favorably on any applicants that are passionate and play a lot of our games, please don't hesitate to highlight it in your application
We believe that for you to succeed in this role, it's important that you are people-oriented. Serving as an on-site project stakeholder, you will assist in leading, tracking, and supporting both internal and outsourced QA team members. A key aspect of your role will be to monitor and communicate project health and proactively highlight risks to project leadership. We are looking for a person with a strong process-oriented mindset, constantly looking for ways to improve existing structures or outright build new ones.
Paradox is a growing company in a changing industry. We are looking for a curious and adaptable team member who likes to actively collaborate with the people around them. You are not afraid to raise issues, continuously strive to improve, and seek to inspire your colleagues.
If you think that this description matches you, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we will interview candidates continuously. If you don't match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in Paradox might compensate for this. Så ansöker du
