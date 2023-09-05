Python utvecklare till beebyte
2023-09-05
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
Explore New Opportunities with beebyte: Developer Position Available
beebyte, a leading tech company, is currently seeking a skilled developer proficient in Python and Django, with a specialized interest in IT-infrastructure and IT-automation.
With a requisite background of a minimum of a few years' professional experience, coupled with foundational Linux system administration skills (a crucial asset, given our heavy reliance on the Linux operating system), you could be the ideal addition to our team.
As a developer at beebyte, you'll be an essential member of our close-knit development team. You'll play a pivotal role in designing and implementing innovative features for our "as a service" online platform, thereby significantly influencing our company's trajectory.
Our office locations span Karlstad, Sweden, and Cluj-Napoca, Romania. We follow a hybrid work model, intelligently blending remote work with scheduled in-office presence.
Interested candidates are invited to apply promptly, as applications are being continuously reviewed. If this resonates with you, kindly forward your CV, a well-considered cover letter, and your salary expectations to jobb@beebyte.se
.
Join us at beebyte and embark on a journey of professional growth.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05
