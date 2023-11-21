Python developer with experience from Prime Front Arena
Are you passionate about new technology and making a difference? Join our digital transformation!
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
About the role
As a Solution Developer within the Front Arena team, you will work in a dynamic environment and become part of a dedicated group that interacts with SEB's Trading, Risk and Backoffice departments daily. Within SEB, Front Arena is the strategic system when it comes to Commodities, Equities, Fixed Income and Securities Lending. Your role will be within the Fixed Income solution, where we support the trading and prime finance business areas. Our main language is Python and the system is running on a Windows-based platform. For version control we're using Git and development is tracked in Jira.
As a Solution Developer you will be responsible for:
• Supporting the system, for both end-users and from a technical standpoint
• Developing solutions based on business requirements
• Continuously work on improvements for the existing functionality
• Taking part in the daily agile life here at SEB
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Experience from Prime Front Arena or similar trading system
• Knowledge in Python or another object-oriented language
• Proficiency in English and Swedish
• Willing to take ownership and prioritize your work
• Up for a challenge and ready to suggest new ideas
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience with building integrations
• Previously worked with fixed income-related products
What we offer:
• Work-life balance
• Challenging, cutting-edge work
• Working with a team that has many different backgrounds and experiences
• Award winning office
• Attractive compensation and benefits
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Attach your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute. Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today.
Learn more about working at SEBhere: www.sebgroup.com/techcareers
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
