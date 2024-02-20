Python Developer for Data Management
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Python Software Engineer for Data Management
Software development that makes a difference
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
Data Management and Platform - Let's introduce ourselves.
In modern vehicle development and especially for safety-related functions, data plays a key role when doing initial insights, development work (both verification and AI), and continuous improvements after launch. The enormous amounts of data that are required for vehicle development need to be processed and managed to generate great products that provide a safe journey for our customers and are attractive to buy. Our organization provides value to the development teams by processing, organizing, and governing data, based on the needs of each team. We need a software developer to work with the development of systems for managing data.
What you'll do
We develop functions that simplify and govern the usage of data. This includes implementation, deployment, and operations of software. The focus should be much on automation to ensure consistent behavior and to allow usage when our customers have the need. Our systems mostly use Python and are deployed either in our on-prem data center or in a cloud environment. Since we are part of a large organization the systems need to consider different users and interface with both Volvo Cars internal and our partners systems. After deployment, we operate our own systems and monitor usage.
Interested in learning more? We are looking forward to your application!
Interviews will be held continuously.
Contact: Stefan Flink, Engineering Manager, stefan.flink@volvocars.com
What you'll bring
We are looking for a seasoned software engineer with a passion for developing software and who wants to evolve to handle all parts of the development lifecycle. You have a few years of hands-on software development experience with Python development and understand the use of design patterns. You see that it is obvious to have an automated test flow and ensure tests cover all the functionality delivered. We believe that you have a strong drive to learn continuously and are flexible to broaden your experience to areas that are necessary for the business.
Engineering skills:
• Proficient in Python. Other programming languages are seen as an asset.
• Proficient in SQL and database management systems
• Knowledge of container orchestration technologies such as OpenShift or similar services hosted on Azure is an asset
• Understanding how to use APIs from third-party services. Knowledge of how to design, build, and maintain APIs is seen as an asset.
• Familiar with CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) principles, practices, and tools.
• Good problem-solving abilities
• Good communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members and stakeholders.
• Experience with big data (order of magnitude 100PiB) is seen as an asset.
• Understanding data lifecycle management is seen as an asset.
You probably have started with a M.Sc. degree in Data Science, worked as a data engineer, or gained similar experience. Good knowledge of the English language, both spoken and written, is required for the role.
