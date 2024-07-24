Python Developer
2024-07-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25540
Are you passionate about finance and IT, and want to take the next step in your career? We are currently looking for a motivated and dynamic person to join our Credit Risk Software development team at Nordea. The job provides an exciting mix of challenges, where different areas of knowledge and skills shall be employed: working with big data, IT implementation of credit risk and expected credit loss models. You will join a highly professional and dedicated team with a large network across the bank and with excellent opportunities for personal and professional development.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Credit Risk Software development team in Credit Risk domain. Working with us, you will be part of one of the most important programs for the bank, which consists of upscaling Nordea's models and frameworks for capital calculation. You will cooperate closely with your colleagues across the bank and you will have great possibilities to develop your skills within credit risk area - a field which is in high focus in Nordea.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the four key values that guide us in being at our best. We imagine that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to empowering others.
What you'll be doing:
What you'll be doing:
* Development of python programs using pure python, pandas, Polars
* Design and implement solutions to meet business requirements
* Support and maintenance
* Develop and maintain metadata, user access and security controls
* Provide technical support for users and resolve system issues
* Develop and maintain technical documentation, including data models, process flows and system diagrams
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* Minimum 1-3 years of experience in Python programming language. Should have worked with 3rd party libraries like pandas, polars etc.
* Experience in Orchestration, cache techniques, API's and working on cloud platforms
* Experience in solutioning and architecting applications
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to work in a team environment
* Strong attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 18/08/2024. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics, and traits make us better at serving our customers and communities.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
