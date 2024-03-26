Python Developer
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
A little about us
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.
Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.
We are looking for a Python Developer with below expertise:
10+ Years of experience with Proficient in Python programming for data manipulation and automation.
Experience in working with SQL, and NoSQL databases for data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL).
Expertise with Power BI for data visualization and reporting.
Experience in Jenkins pipeline orchestration for automated data workflows and deployments.
Familiarity with issue tracking and project management tools like Jira.
Ability to work with large datasets, perform data analysis, and create insightful reports.
Good communication and Collaboration skills with cross-functional teams to gather and define data requirements.
Docker, Kubernetes and Cloud knowledge is a plus
What we have to Offer:
A challenging function with possibilities to grow in a leading organization who has proved themselves in process optimization and information technology.
Private Insurance
Private pension
Good secondary benefits & Online trainings to expand your knowledge.
Competitive market salary based on professional experience and skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25
E-post: Swati.10666589@ltimindtree.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
(org.nr 516404-0668), https://www.ltimindtree.com/nordic
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 51 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim Jobbnummer
8569788