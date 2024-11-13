Python Developer - LiveArena Technologies
2024-11-13
LiveArena Technologies is looking to hire an experienced Python backend engineer to work on their video meeting and broadcasting tool in collaboration with Microsoft.
This product is a fully automated solution that enables anyone to create compelling video streaming & audio content, optimizing & enhancing the capability of Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn live, YouTube broadcasting and beyond, through the use of AI to create professional-grade content, easier than ever before!
This position is based in Täby, Stockholm with a hybrid policy of typically 1 day per week in office.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain backend systems and services for the platform.
Implement and manage APIs to ensure seamless integration with other systems in real time.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes and tools.
Required Qualifications
Experience: 3+ years of professional experience in Python development.
Technical Skills:
Proficiency in Python with a deep understanding of its libraries and frameworks.
Experience with Flask or similar API libraries for developing and managing APIs.
Strong understanding of backend development principles and best practices.
Experience with Docker for containerization and deployment.
Additional Skills:
Knowledge of software development lifecycle and agile methodologies
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Proficiency in Bash scripting for automation and system tasks.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with real-time data processing.
Familiarity with computer vision libraries and concepts (though not required).
Prior experience in video processing or production tools.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
