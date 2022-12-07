Purchasing Transformation Manager - Supplier Qualification
Are you curious about Supply chain in construction and how to reach new heights through digitalization? Are you ready to join NCC Purchasing's transformation journey and step into the role as Purchasing Transformation manager? Are you thriving in an environment influenced by digitalization, sustainability and innovation?
If you also are good at ensuring effective collaboration with stakeholders both internal and external, act with care and with passion to perform, follow up and follow through with clear communication, - living by our Star Behaviors? Then it 's time to submit your application.
Your role
Purchasing is one of NCC top priorities and a critical function to secure competitiveness and work with the complexity in the overall business. You will be part of a Nordic team and work closely together with your colleagues in Purchasing but also other key stakeholders both within NCC and externally.
We have just started up "Purchasing Transformation plan" with a lot of different initiatives aiming to take NCC Purchasing to the next level where one important area is Supplier Qualification.
• You will lead the transformation initiative Supplier Qualification.
• You will drive important key questions in close contact and dialogue with stakeholders in our business areas and group functions.
• You will align your work with Project Managers and Product Owners in related development projects.
• You will drive implementation activities related to the initiative.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has minimum a postsecondary education within a relevant field such as economy, purchasing or IT. You have at least three years of experience of working operative with project management, business analysis, process development, change management, management consulting or similar. Experience from development projects within Purchasing and/or Construction industry is a merit, but not a requirement. In the end, for us, the right mindset and drive are the two most important qualities in the person we are looking for.
You are confident, mature and have excellent people skills. You are persistent and have an exceptional drive and 'get it done' mentality and you don't hesitate to try different approaches to find your way forward. Furthermore, you quickly "connect the dots" and connect independent issues to the bigger picture.
The work requires good interpersonal skills, you are humble and you know how to create an open and honest dialogue with your colleagues. You prefer to communicate and work with complexity in a crisp and clear way. You also have a positive mind and can identify with our values of honesty, trust, and respect. You are fluent in English and one of the Scandinavian languages.
Additional information
The location is flexible and can be at any of NCC's main offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Oslo, or Helsinki. You need to attend meetings in the Stockholm office frequently and there will be travelling to the other Nordic countries 1-2 days per month. However, we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and information
For further information on this position please contact recruiting manager Emma Papakosta, Head of Purchasing Development & Digitalization, +46 70 554 1030 or Karin Österman de Wall, Recruitment Consultant, +46 79 078 7210.
Register your application and CV below. Selection is ongoing; therefore, please admit your application as soon as possible, but no later than January 22nd, 2023.
About us
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together. Every day, our more than 13,000 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences, and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
As one of the Nordic region's leading construction and property development companies, we develop commercial properties, build schools, hospitals, homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure that shapes our way of life, work and travel in society. Through our industrial operations, we offer products and services with a focus on stone materials and asphalt production, paving assignments.
