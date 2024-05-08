Purchasing Tender and Bodybuilder Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Tender manager at Volvo Buses
Come and join us at Volvo Buses - we are now hiring a Tender Manager for the Global Purchasing Department, located at our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As part of our Global Purchasing Department, you will be working with a global team of Buyers and Tender Managers, located in Sweden, Canada and Mexico.
Together with us you will directly contribute to the creation of Leading transportation solutions and help generate the best possible result for the team the company, our environment, and our society.
Your work would be in line with the Volvo Way and Volvo Group corporate values.
Your role
Travelling together is key to reduce the transportation industry impact in our society and environment. With efficient, clean, and sustainable transportation solutions, we can make a difference. Working in this position you will support Volvo Buses capturing public tender opportunities in all our markets around the Globe. In most cases, the tenders will be related to city/intercity public transportation, with most of them including electric vehicles.
As Tender Manager you have the responsibility to manage the interface between Volvo Buses supply chain and the cross functional tender teams, as well as building a stronger and deeper degree of Purchasing involvement in the tender process and cooperation with Bodybuilders. The end goal is to secure Purchasing's contribution towards Volvo Buses winning more tenders and a more profitable business.
You will work in close collaboration with our Product owners, Engineering teams, Market teams and Bodybuilders partners, as well as with our Buyer teams.
Main activities and responsibilities
As a Tender Manager you will be expected to take a proactive business contribution role across the complete tender process to ensure the right degree of attention in each phase of the tender process. You will be an active member in cross-functional tender forums / capture teams.
• Ensure Purchasing involvement and contribution on all VBC key/strategic tenders.
• Provide input and recommendations to influence the tender strategies and the tender specifications.
• Identify customer demands, well in advance, to secure the needed solutions on time and at the right cost.
• Ensure that Volvo Buses supply chain has the right capabilities to meet our customers' needs short, medium, and long term.
• Secure and coordinate an efficient information flow and alignment between the Purchasing organization and the tender teams, across the complete tender process.
• Ensure a strong continuous improvement cycle within Purchasing where lessons learned from previous tenders are utilized in new tenders.
• Capitalize on synergies with the rest of the Volvo Group and between VBC and bodybuilders.
Who are you?
• A positive attitude to new challenges and a can-do attitude
• Great networking skills and ability to work in cross functional teams, preferably with functional leadership experience
• Strategic mind-set and ability to influence stakeholders
• Accountability and focus on result
• Holistic view/mindset
• Improvement mindset
• Openness to and interest in different cultures and ways of working
• Fluent in English with strong communication and presentation skills
• Project management experience would be an advantage.
For this position we are looking for candidates with a university degree in Business and/or Engineering and a minimum of 5-10 years of relevant experience in strategic purchasing and/or sales. Experience on both areas would be an advantage. Prior experience working with public tenders would be also beneficial.
Ready for the challenge?
Volvo Buses offers opportunities for additional training and with opportunities for further professional and personal development, both within the company and within the Volvo Group.
For further information, please contact:
Johan Sköld
Director Sourcing & Tender team
• 46 31 3229052johan.skold@volvo.com
Mariano Sanchez
Synergy manager
• 46 31 3233978mariano.sanchez@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9558-42495172". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
8668604