Purchasing Specialist
2023-01-18
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you want to be part of our journey to transform a world class supply chain into a supply network? Are you a proactive person who is able to see process improvement opportunities and implement them into operational excellence?
We are now looking for a Purchasing Specialist to join our Replenishment team in Services Supply Network (SSN) within Tetra Pak Services.
SSN has the task to secure the best customer experience by optimizing and securing availability of spare parts, consumables, and upgrades in our global network of distribution centres. By utilizing our modern logistics platform, we serve customers all over the world via distribution centres in Lund, Shanghai, Dubai, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Chakan.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden
What you will do
As our SSN Purchasing Specialist, you will join a great team and play a vital role in securing that purchasing operations and related processes are optimized and handled in the most efficient way.
Main responsibilities:
Lead the development, implementation and adoption of digital tools and process automation within the team and across teams
Manage the full purchase-to-pay process for an assigned portfolio of suppliers
We believe you have
We believe the successful candidate have strong analytical skills with high personal drive and result orientation. To be successful in this position, you have a good level of business understanding and enjoy working in a high pace environment. As a person you are driven, positive and have a proactive approach. You also possess excellent collaboration and communication skills.
We require that you have a university degree (Business Administration or similar), and that you are fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Furthermore, you have strong IT skills, particularly meritorious is knowledge within SAP R/3, Business Object, Power BI and/or other business analytics tools. Experience in developing projects with Python or other programming languages is a strong plus.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-02-01
To know more about the position contact Francesca Fardelli +46 46 36 1382
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
