Purchasing Quality Engineer
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Tranås
2026-06-09
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
Bosch Home Comfort in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources – rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference – technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
Support on implementation of PUQ quality strategy ensuring customer satisfaction
Open and leading problem-solving activities with the supplier by using problem solving methods
Technical discussions with suppliers for root cause analyses and problem solving
Coordination of containment actions
Tracks effectiveness of supplier quality at plant level
Support QMM on supplier quality complaint analyses, on components rejection analyses and returns to supplier and counter measure to identify non-conformity (GPS knowledge)
Informs/cooperates/participates in local meetings with plant QMM and value stream about failure analyses and corrective actions
Involvement of PUQ-E on the failures with clear failure description
Supporting quality risk management and concessions
Supports on methods of measurement alignment with supplier implementation with GPS knowledge
Support on collecting internal/external failure costs and start reimbursement process towards suppliers
Prepare presentations and analyses using AI and other IT tools (PPT, PowerBI, etc...) for a comprehensive and structured approach
Gathering technical lessons learned to share with PUQ-E for preventive quality assurance in new parts
Qualifications
Essential Requirements
Education: An Engineering degree (Mechanics, Electronics, Business Management, or similar).
Technical Expertise: Good knowledge of 8D methodology, CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machines), and GPS (Geometric Product Specification).
Problem-Solving Prowess: A highly analytical, structured, and proactive mindset with a proven ability to solve problems and drive results.
Communication Skills: Fluent in written and spoken English, with excellent technical presentation and interpersonal skills for effective collaboration.
Work Ethic & Collaboration: You are highly organized, meticulous, and proactive, able to manage multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, take initiative, and thrive as an open-minded team player in a dynamic, international environment.
Additional Information
Welcome to Tranås – the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job – we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås or Copenhagen and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions – in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job – but a lifestyle.
Compensation and Benefits
Competitive salary, Pension plans, health insurance, and other benefits according to the collective bargin.
Flexible working hours and hybrid work options (depending on role).
Employee discounts on Bosch products. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9956261