Purchasing & Production Line Manager Remote Tower Systems
2023-01-29
Your role
You will be a member of the Management Team where your main responsibility will be the Strategic purchasing, Production and installation of ATC systems for both Remote Towers and for traditional civilian and military airports.
The work includes managing dedicated teams of engineers, technicians and operative purchasers including, currently in total 7 employees, but not limited to the following areas:
*
Supply chain and purchasing for all type of equipment from our sub suppliers
*
Production and mounting of our own products, especially the camera houses and equipment for Remote Towers
*
Installation of all equipment on site and to co-ordinate other sub supplier installations
*
Site-specific documentation consisting of local installation drawings etc.
Your responsibilities will include:
*
Set, develop and execute category- and sub category strategies
*
Perform and lead sourcing projects
*
Supplier relationship management and contracts
*
Responsible of Supplier Governance and Contracts driving cost reduction, compliance and performance improvements
*
Lead collaboration and communication with cross functional teams
*
Lead the ways of working with improvements
*
Coaching your teams towards agreed goals and strategies
*
Developing the skills and abilities of the teams and securing a good working environment within the unit
*
Achieving agreed results for your area of responsibility, including finances, quality, delivery capacity and efficiency
*
Leading in accordance with our organizational values
*
Handling all the day-to-day decisions in the line function
*
Work closely together with the project departments
*
Delivering and applying our long term strategy
*
Suggest and lead improvement activities within the line function in order to meet our long term strategy
*
Environment responsibility
*
Cost center budget
*
Responsible for equipment cost calculations
*
Support in Project tenders
Your profile
We are looking for a person with good leadership skills. As a manager you lead by example in order to create a dynamic, energetic workplace. Your ability to establish a performance driven culture within your unit will be of critical importance to your success.
We believe you thrive in a high paced, dynamic environment and you persistently drive, and adapt to changes and new demands as well as providing your own perspective to support with organizational development.
We also expect you have:
*
A few years of experience of Strategic Purchasing
*
Relevant Bachelor degree in Engineering or Business Administration or equivalent
*
Swedish and English, verbal and written
*
Excellent collaboration and communication skills
*
Business- and performance driven
*
Experience within the defined work areas
*
Experience in leading and coaching teams
*
Focus to deliver according to agreed commitments
*
Working experience from an international and multicultural environment
*
Personal leadership drive, creativity and positive energy
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
ATM Tower System provides digital air traffic management solutions globally. The business unit develops products for remotely controlled ATC towers and controller working positions for major international airports and for military airports. We work in Växjö and Gothenburg here in Sweden, but we also have a site in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.
You will be placed in Växjö, in the segment for remotely controlled ATC towers and military airports.
