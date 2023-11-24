Purchasing & Logistics Manager
Sysmex Astrego AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
At Sysmex Astrego we are driven by our mission to help in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and to shape the advancement of healthcare. We are committed to grow as a sustainable company creating social and economic value, and providing a greater sense of security among people and the society in which they live.
As manger of procurement and logistics you will have full ownership of processes related to purchasing and inbound and outbound delivery, closely linked to logistics. You will lead a team member and report to Head of Production. The role is cross functional in accordance to production plans and forecasts, ensuring supplier quality. We are a dynamic and growing company and the scope of the role is both hands-on and strategic.
Key responsibilities
Operational & strategic purchasing.
Material planning and procurement.
Logistics and business continuity.
Establishing new supplier relationships and manage existing supplier performance.
Drive cost reduction and product life cycle management.
Support product development projects with strategic purchasing activities.
Provide reports including the analysis of KPIs in purchasing.
Your profile
BSc or MSc in mechanical or electrical engineering, or technical competency in these areas acquired by several years work experience.
Substantial work experience in logistic and purchasing.
Strong understanding of financial metrics.
Solid experience of working in a regulated ISO-environment.
Fluent in English and Swedish (both oral and written).
Good attention to technical details as well as strong execution skills and delivering results on time.
Meritorious:
Specific experience of ISO 13485
Life Science and/or R&D experience
Experience of Monitor ERP system
Why you should consider this opportunity
You will join a company that is on the bridge between startup and scale-up phase. As we are on a growth journey there are great opportunities, with your drive and expertise, to develop the role. As we are a production and R&D site, procurement (operational & strategic) is central and you will orchestrate these activities together with very supportive colleagues.
Working with us
Sysmex Astrego is committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity. Currently we have 17 nationalities represented in our teams. We have great focus on our staff and work actively to promote well-being and development.
Among other things we offer you:
competitive compensation package
wellness allowance
work-life balance.
We are dedicated to providing a workspace that appreciates and rewards effort and commitment. We understand our company as not solely being a workplace. Here we meet as the Sysmex Astrego community! To find out more about working with us: https://careers.sysmex-astrego.se/
Please note that this work is onsite at our office in Uppsala.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Vallvägen 4 B
756 51 UPPSALA
