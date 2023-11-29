Purchasing Manager to GPV Sweden, Västerås
2023-11-29
Unlock your potential and lead the way in procurement excellence. Join our dynamic team at GPV Sweden in Västerås as a Purchasing Manager, where innovation and collaboration fuel our success. Take ownership of your career and make an impact in a global company. Apply now!
About the job As Purchasing Manager at GPV Sweden, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the purchasing process. Your duties will include sourcing and selecting suppliers, negotiating contracts and pricing, managing vendor relationships and ensuring timely delivery of goods. You will also be responsible for monitoring market trends and identifying cost-saving opportunities. The successful candidate will possess strong analytical and negotiation skills, as well as excellent organizational and communication abilities. Join our team and contribute to our company's success in delivering high-quality products to our customers.
Who should apply for this job? To succeed in this position, we believe that you have previous experience as a manager preferable at least 3-5 years. Also we believe that you have a university degree in a relevant field.
The ideal candidate should have a proven track record in procurement and supply chain management, preferably within the manufacturing industry. Strong negotiation skills, excellent communication abilities, and the ability to build and maintain relationships with suppliers are essential. A strategic mindset, attention to detail, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team are also highly valued. You feel comfortable in both speaking and writing in Swedish and English.
We also believe that you identify yourself with entrepreneurship and that you thrive in an organization where a lot is happening and where sometimes making a decision is key rather than focusing on every little detail.
Om GPV Sweden GPV is the second largest European company in electronics manufacturing (EMS). It is formed by Enics and GPV which merged in October 2022. GPV has 19 production facilities and 11 offices on 3 continents and 7500 employees globally. We offer electronics manufacturing and a wide range of related services to blue-chip companies representing industrial technology, construction technology, the transport sector, measurement and control, clean tech, medical technology and high technology for the consumer market. We believe that results are created by people. We are determined to make GPV a great place to grow both personally and professionally. Across different time zones and specialist areas, we strive to exceed expectations and deliver excellence. Our goal is to create value in everything we do - for both our customers and each other. Please read more at https://gpv-group.com
Don't wait - apply today! In this position you will report directly to Peter Bergvall, Head of Supply Chain Management. For specific questions about this position you can contact Peter at +46 72 553 23 54
In this recruitment we collaborate with Norén & Lindholm. Welcome to apply for the job by submitting your CV and cover letter via www.norenlindholm.se
or the link below. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter, Niclas Skau Bardh, via email: niclas@norenlindholm.se
or phone number: +46 76 77 88 771.
We work with continuous selection and may fill the position as soon as we find the right person. Therefore, please submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
