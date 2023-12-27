Purchasing Manager
Are you ready to shape the future of sustainable energy solutions through strategic procurement and supplier management?
Enerpoly, a pioneer in zinc-ion battery technology, is seeking a dynamic and results-driven individual to join our team as a Purchasing Manager. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are on the verge of establishing the world's first mega-factory for zinc-ion batteries, the Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC), and we need a proactive Purchasing Manager to drive the strategic sourcing and procurement of materials, equipment, and services crucial to our operation.
About Enerpoly:
Enerpoly is a leading force in zinc-ion battery technology, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. Our patented zinc and manganese technology is transforming stationary energy storage, providing a safer and more affordable solution. As we embark on the establishment of EPIC, we are poised to set new standards in energy storage technology.
Job Description:
As the Purchasing Manager at Enerpoly, you will play a key role in shaping our procurement strategy and building a robust supply chain for zinc-ion batteries. Your primary responsibilities will include sourcing contractors, components, equipment, and other supplies necessary for our operation. You will drive the development and implementation of a procurement strategy aligned with our commercialization and industrialization goals, ensuring high quality, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.
Key Responsibilities:
• Source contractors, components, equipment, and supplies necessary for our operation.
• Build a robust and effective supply chain for zinc-ion batteries with an emphasis on sustainability and quality.
• Develop and implement a procurement strategy aligned with our commercialization and industrialization goals.
• Monitor market trends and enable new suppliers for zinc-ion batteries.
• Establish and maintain strong relationships with critical suppliers, subcontractors, and manufacturing partners.
• Integrate sustainability considerations into procurement decisions, emphasizing responsible sourcing and minimizing environmental impact.
• Develop and enforce rigorous quality standards for procured components, materials, and services.
• Establish and update the contract database and ERP systems as necessary.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to support the industrialization process of our products.
Qualifications and Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in business administration, supply chain management, engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience in procurement and supplier management with a strong knowledge of procurement best practices, supplier qualification processes, and contract negotiation.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities with the capacity to move seamlessly from the strategic level to hands-on problem-solving.
• Excellent written and oral skills in English.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Master's degree in business administration, supply chain management, engineering, or a related field.
• Familiarity with sustainability principles and their integration into procurement processes.
• Experience in managing procurement for industrialization or commercialization projects.
• Entrepreneurial experience.
• Experience in the battery industry.
Competencies:
• Work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, balancing multiple priorities and meeting deadlines.
• Highly organized and result driven.
• People-person with the ability to build strong relationships.
• Experience with ERP, PLM, and supplier management software.
Shape the Future with Enerpoly:
At Enerpoly, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Join us on a transformative journey where you can contribute, learn, and grow as we redefine the landscape of energy storage technology.
Become an Enerployee!
If you have what it takes to drive strategic procurement in the ever-evolving energy landscape, apply with your CV and cover letter in English. Enerpoly is an equal opportunity employer, actively promoting diversity and inclusion. For inquiries, contact Mylad Chamoun, Co-founder and CTO, at mylad@enerpoly.com
Once we review your application and sense a good fit, we'll contact you for an interview, providing an opportunity to discuss your vision for the future of procurement at Enerpoly. We look forward to hearing from you!
