Purchasing Assistant To Crtg Engineering
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-02-16
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Köping
, Flen
eller i hela Sverige
Looking to be a part of a pioneering force in tunnel and underground engineering? CRTG Engineering, is seeking a driven Purchasing Assistant to facilitate their material and equipment procurement processes. With a focus on communication, responsibility, and flexibility, this role offers long-term growth opportunities in an innovative environment. Apply now to be a part of a dynamic team!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, your main task will consist of procuring various contracts linked to materials and equipment. You will collect various price proposals from customers and then collate this and take it internally for decision. This requires that you have experience of similar work in Sweden and have an understanding of how this work is done. You will have a lot of contact with different customers on a daily basis and therefore believe that you as a person are communicative, responsible and flexible.
China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd. (CRTG) is the largest engineering contractor in the tunnel and underground engineering in China ,and also a backbone member of China Railway Group Ltd.(CREC), which is listed in the Fortune Global 500. The predecessor of CRTG was the Tunnel Engineering Bureau of the Ministry of Railway.
For more than 40 years, it has been focusing on tunnel and underground engineering construction, leading China's tunnel science and technology to achieve four leaps. It has become a comprehensive enterprise group integrating planning, design, construction, scientific research, equipment and investment. Its business covers all infrastructure fields, and has significant "four advantages" of whole region, whole field, whole industry and whole specialty.
You are offered
• Possibility of a long-term role
• Development opportunities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who has studied a relevant education or/and have 1-2 years experience from working with similar tasks within construction projects
• Have a good knowledge in english and swedish, both written and spoken
• Have a driving license
To succed in this role we think you are a quick learner and fearless.
It is meritorious if you have
• Are familiar with the construction engineering market, and be familiar with and master material procurement channels and resources
• Experience in participating in large-scale engineering projects, and have experience in steel structure factory building projects
• Procurement work experience in multiple large-scale engineering projects, especially factory projects, and be able to conduct price inquiries, contract negotiations, make clear price comparisons, and conduct analysis, etc.
• Understand the drafting and management of project procurement, subcontracting, etc
To succed in this role we think you are a quick learner and fearless.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102184". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8476026