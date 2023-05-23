Purchasing Assistant
2023-05-23
We are looking for a Purchasing Assistant to join our team at Northern Offshore Services.
Are you the one?
Are you looking for new challenges in an innovative and business minded Purchasing team, where you will play an important role as Purchasing Assistant?
Are you excited to be a part of an organization with an environmental and sustainability focus?
Do you describe yourself as service minded, structured and curious? If yes, then do not hesitate to apply for joining one of the leading actors in the CTV business within the offshore wind sector.
We are very passionate about shipping, business and development. Development leads to change, and change requires creativity. We have many creative people working with us, which has resulted in many innovative solutions that have enabled us to meet our customers' needs as well as our own.
Our Purchasing department is constantly developing and we highly value a proactive approach. By working proactively together in the department we achieve benefits for the whole organization.
Our vision, BEST365 and our values are extremely important to us and influence our strong company culture. We work with positive leadership and focus on our colleague's wellbeing.
Read more about it here. https://n-o-s.eu/company/
YOUR TASKS
Be involved in the purchasing process - from the creation of purchase orders to following up on prices and deliveries.
Administer agreement system and stay up to date on current agreements and prices.
Approve invoices within the Purchasing department's area of responsibility.
Administer medication orders and follow up on the arrival of goods to the vessel.
Contribute to the administration of target- and result monitoring.
Assist in various projects related to the Purchasing department, e.g. contact suppliers regarding meetings, evaluation material, payment terms.
Collect information for price comparisons.
Support operations based on the purchasing department's areas of responsibility.
Assist in administration of IT and telephony.
If required, assist in transport and customs.
Be a part of digital automation projects.
In the longer term participate in supplier evaluations.
YOUR PROFILE
To be successful in this role we see that you enjoy working in a team, you have a service minded approach and the ability to maintain good working relationships.
We are looking for a person who has an eye for detail, can structure the work in a flexible and efficient way due to the Purchasing department's needs.
Good communication skills and desire to deliver value to our organization and suppliers in your contacts both internally and externally.
REQUIREMENTS
A degree from university in either logistics, service, administration or other education that we deem to be equivalent.
Express yourself fluently in a Scandinavian language and English, in both speech and writing.
Good knowledge of the Microsoft Office package and an ability to work in different IT systems as well as familiarity with document management, compiling, adjusting, and searching for information.
Meritorious if you have knowledge in Danish and/or Swedish.
EXPERIENCE
Meritorious if you have experience from purchasing and/or administration.
DOES THIS SOUND INTERESTING?
If you are a team player with a passion for business and service, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Interviews and selection process will be ongoing, so please send us your application as soon as possible.
This position reports to the Fleet Manager who is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Send your application to: recruitment@n-o-s.eu
Mark the application "Purchasing Assistant".
Working time: Permanent employment 100% after a probationary period of six months.
Start date: According to agreement.
Salary: According to agreement. Market conditions and benefits.
Questions on the position and recruitment process are answered by Josefine Axelsson, josefine.axelsson@n-o-s.eu
/ +46 761 80 51 51.
We are looking forward hearing from you.
ABOUT NORTHERN OFFSHORE SERVICES
Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) is one of the leading providers of CTV's in the European market. N-O-S operates about 45 vessels in which most are CTV's but also includes smaller tankers and other supply vessels. The company has a complete set of onshore technical and commercial management services inhouse. N-O-S has offices located in Gothenburg (SE), Copenhagen (DK) and Norfolk (UK).
Northern Offshore Services is part of Northern Offshore Group. The group is driven by entrepreneurship and consists of several well-established, privately owned companies that operate in various parts in the marine industry. The group has a clear vision and values rooted in the strong shipping culture and entrepreneurial spirit of Donsö, an island in Gothenburg's southern archipelago, in Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22
Via mejl till recruitment@n-o-s.eu
E-post: recruitment@n-o-s.eu
