Purchasing and Project Coordinator to expanding Olink

2024-02-29
An opportunity has opened up for you who want to be part of a rapidly growing life science company dedicated to advancing the understanding of human diseases. At Olink, you will work with world-leading technology and products contributing to the development of precision medicine. We are looking for an individual with prior experience in life science and project management, eager to grow with Olink. Take advantage of this opportunity and apply for a position that genuinely contributes to enhancing people's health. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Over a few years, Olink has evolved from a small company offering analysis of a few hundred proteins to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a robust global presence. They now conduct analyses covering over 5000 proteins. Their products are utilized in medical areas such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. In a span of five years, the company has analyzed over a million samples, generating nearly 90 million data points for hundreds of customers, including research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. In the role as a Purchasing and Project Coordinator, you will belong to the Global Procurement Department that is responsible of procuring the goods, raw materials & services required to operate the organization effectively. In this position, you will be participating in activities as part of development and design transfer projects. You will also help managing projects driven by Procurement to ensure cost savings, quality and reliability in Supply. There will be a lot of cross organizational contact, so good communication skills in combination with a structured way of working and a business-driven mindset is valuable. You are welcomed into a group with colleagues from different nationalities with an open, driven and helpful atmosphere.
Your role at Olink is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Olink. The assignment will be full-time and is expected to last at least four months ahead. There might be a chance for extension, provided there is space for it, and all parties are satisfied with the collaboration.
You are offered
• To become part of a stable organization where your initiatives and ideas are valued
• The opportunity to work in an innovative, international environment at a company that values diversity and inclusion
• Work at an organization that our current consultants describe as a fantastic workplace
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Managing projects and change control errands driven by Procurement
• Participating in activities for development and design transfer projects
• Participating in expanding the supplier market
• Implementing new purchasing processes
• Producing statistics regarding supplier performance
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University degree within the Life Sciences field
• Experience within the life science industry
• Good knowledge of the MS Office package
• Experience from work in ERP systems
• Has excellent proficiency in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have:
• Previous experience working in a purchasing role within the life science industry
• Previous experience working in project-based roles within the life science industry
• Experience with regulatory requirements ISO 13485
• Good knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written
As an individual, you are driven, results-focused, and flexible. You thrive on social interactions and possess excellent communication skills. You should enjoy taking initiative and embrace new challenges. Given that you'll be part of a team, strong cooperation skills are essential. Additionally, you have a logical approach and an analytical perspective when solving problems.
Other information
• Start: ASAP (Maximum 1 month notice period)
• Scope: Full time, office hours
• Placement: Central in Uppsala
• Other: Primarily work on site but with the possibility to work remote
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Olink - HERE!
