Purchasing Analyst in Logistics Purchasing
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2023-04-20
We perform high quality analytics in sourcing projects to optimize logistics solutions and drive continuous improvements of processes and tools for customer success. We are now looking for a Purchasing Analyst to join our team - are you the new colleague we are looking for?
As a Purchasing Analyst, you will provide analysis and calculations in logistics sourcing projects in close cooperation with the project manager and regional purchasers. The role of the Purchasing Analyst team is to provide high-end analysis to maximize the project deliveries. You will also be driving internal development activities or projects, with increasing responsibility over time. These activities and projects aim to increase the efficiency and quality of how we work in the Logistics Purchasing department.
In summary, you will have an important role to deliver analysis, reports and development activities as contribution to Logistics Purchasing 's efficiency, quality and success. You will join a high performing team with great team spirit!
WHAT DOES IT TAKE?
The position requires strong analytical and problem-solving skills. We use advanced software for analysis, requiring some familiarity with more advanced analysis or programming.
Communication and collaboration skills are important since you will work in project teams, networks and with stakeholders. You need to be autonomous and able to take complex tasks, break them down and deliver. We always strive for continuous improvement in our own work and in the projects we support, so we count your engagement, customer-oriented mindset and a "can do" attitude!
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
Provide analysis in sourcing projects
Develop input to the RFI/RFQ by collecting supplier information & other relevant information jointly with the project team
Structure the data, develop reports, analysis, calculations and scenarios from the RFI/RFQ responses
Consolidate an overview of all supplier proposals and scoring of the supplier responses
Support development and implementation of sourcing strategies
Drive internal development activities & projects
Drive internal development activities & projects linked to digitalization, sustainability, process & tools development, benchmarks studies etc
The Purchasing Analyst may be assigned to represent Logistics Purchasing in Volvo Group foras including but not limited to CSR, environment and data analytics.
Critical competencies & skills for the position
A degree in information technology, engineering, logistics, statistics or other area relevant for this position
Very strong analytics- and problem-solving skills
Demonstrated ability to drive and deliver on complex actions and tasks
Strong communicator and able to skillfully explain complex topics to different audiences
Ability to work and deliver in global teams
Ability to work in project mode and/or project management skills
Excellent general IT knowledge and preferably programming skills or knowledge of programming- and visualization tools such as Power BI, Qlicksense, Python etc
A customer-, innovation- and business development mind-set
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Does this sound interesting to you? Do you want to grasp this opportunity? Then do not hesitate to send in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30
