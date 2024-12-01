Purchaser of East Asian Foods
2024-12-01
1,Must have a strong understanding or familiarity with asian foods and asian industrial food products from the East Asian region, especially those from China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
2,Must be able to read and write in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and English. Proficiency in using Office computer software is required.
3,Candidates with experience in business management are preferred. A minimum of four years of work experience is required (not limited to the food area).
4,Must possess some market analysis skills and be able to identify new foods or snacks with potential sales prospects based on online trends.
