Purchaser
JobBusters AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2023-12-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Södertälje
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a Purchaser / Buyer to our international client within the automotive industry!
Our client has currently a lot of big projects within purchasing that are running with critical deliveries in the next years, especially within electrification. This means big challenges for the project purchasing teams. This position is within the team for Sheet Metal, Pipes and Fasteners and you will be purchasing parts where Sour client owns the design.
As a project purchaser you are the purchasing representative in the development projects. You work cross functionally, both internally with R&D, Production and Market as well as externally with suppliers. Your main tasks are setting strategies for material groups and suppliers, negotiate prices and other terms and conditions, review technical specifications from a commercial point of view and create and follow up time plans for different purchasing activities. You will handle complex technical questions and at the same time have a big commercial responsibility within the projects.
Company Description
Our client is a leader in the automotive industry and is present in 100 countries. In Sweden, the headquarters is close to Stockholm and here they work on the transition for a sustainable transport system and create a world of mobility that is better for both companies, society and the environment.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have previous experience of purchasing from the production/manufacturing industry.
• You communicate fluent in English, written and spoken.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, you are result and goal oriented and can handle stress while manage several tasks at once. It is also of great importance that you can communicate with different personalities, have integrity and like meeting new people and create networks.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client want the consultant to start 2-jan-2024 and the assignment is expected to run until 30-apr-2024 with great possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our exciting client in Södertälje. Remote work is possible. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5580". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se +46 73 713 82 13 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8324487