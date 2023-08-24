Purchaser
2023-08-24
We are looking for a Purchaser for our Supply Chain team in Kedali Sweden. Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
A purchaser buys commodities, equipment, and services to meet the company's operational needs.
Key Responsibilities Include but Are Not Limited To:
Support the purchasing activities including finding the right suppliers, identifying the consolidated needs and settle suitable agreements in place
Create purchase orders for purchase commodities, equipment or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery target
Ensure continuous supply of required goods and communicate any supply problems which may pose a risk or impact on business operations
Research and evaluate areas of opportunity and reduce costs where possible
Improve prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities to make business savings utilizing negotiation and procurement best practice tools and methods
Assess and evaluate suppliers and undertake performance reviews to ensure contract compliance and manage performance improvement activities
Ensure compliance to company guidelines, purchasing policies and procedures
Contact suppliers to resolve price, quality, delivery or invoice issues
Work collaboratively and negotiate and engage with stakeholders and suppliers regarding new projects, supplies and initiatives and advise of impact of change on purchasing and production activities
Required Education/Skills/Experience:
Relevant business/commercial or manufacturing/engineering degree is preferred
Working experience of more than 3 years in required
Fluency in English is required
Experience in working with local suppliers is preferred
Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry is a plus
Experience with spare parts and services is a plus
Team player, able to influence and convince other team members and project stakeholders
Ability to add value, reduce costs and make business improvements
Computer literate, to include advanced Excel skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10
E-post: KDL.HR@kedali.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kedali Sweden AB
(org.nr 559274-7009)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8055634