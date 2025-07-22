Purchase coordinator & Indirect buyer to Mjällby
We are looking for a Purchase coordinator/Indirect buyer to our Purchasing team in MBY.
About the company
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.
POSITION SUMMARY:
The Indirect buyer is responsible for the execution of the sourcing process for Indirect categories. He/she analyses, evaluates and executes current processes and practices, develops and executes the sourcing strategy with the objective of ensuring that targets are met within the overall framework of TitanX objectives for Indirect categories. The position is responsible to coordinate and lead local sourcing for Indirect categories, and regional/global sourcing within selected Indirect categories, including coordination with Central purchase of TitanX and Tata AutoComp group.
In Purchase coordinator role, he/she is single contact point for all purchasing related activities in the MBY plant. He/she will represent purchase function in various cross-functional forums. Also, will coordinate with Central purchase office & site team and act as coordinator for smooth implementation of decision
MAIN TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Work in accordance with TISIX core strategies, group purchasing policy and strategies, as well as IATF, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001.
• Understand the Indirect material budget and derive purchasing objectives out of it
• Participate & coordinate regional/global category sourcing efforts within selected Indirect categories
• Coordinate with Central purchase on sourcing efforts within selected Indirect categories
• Work together with the Central Purchasing Office in defining / prioritizing the categories coordinate cross-site
• Work with indirect suppliers towards achieving TitanX goal for sustainability
• Benchmark, analysis and follow-up of market and secure that the best conditions are reached
• Lead and coordinate the local purchases for Indirect categories
• Plan, monitor, track and execute sourcing activities and Indirect supplier panel development
• Monitor and track indirect supplier performances
• Follow and tune the sourcing process for Indirect (coordination, RFI/RFD/RFQ process, evaluation/selection process, ordering & monitoring, etc.)
• Manage and maintain supplier panel for indirect categories
• Ensure timely release of Purchase Orders (POs) to suppliers in alignment with sourcing decisions and delivery schedules
• Maintain and update price agreements in ERP systems to ensure accurate and up-to-date pricing
• Lead/support local, regional/global negotiations for indirect categories
• Design, negotiate and sign contract for Indirect category as per Authorization Matrix
• Manage supplier's relationships
• Follow up and coordinate with finance and suppliers to ensure timely and accurate supplier payments
Your Profile
Education & skills
• Bachelor's degree in mechanical / Automobile / Production or Business Management or Purchasing / Supply Chain or Finance
• 5-10 years work experience within purchasing, sourcing/Vendor development - preferably experience in indirect purchasing categories
• Knowledge of Global Supply Chain, Purchasing, Business Management, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement, Supplier Development, Lean Manufacturing, Business Process Improvement, Strategic Planning, Change Management, Strategic Relationship Mgt.
• Strong & proven negotiation skills
• Excellent analytical skills with advance MS Excel practical knowledge
• Proven knowledge in TCO (Total cost of ownership) model of sourcing decisions in an international environment
• Proven knowledge in cost structure and cost break-down
• Fluent in English & Swedish, both written and oral
• Preferably experience in SAP. Solid skills in MS Office (Teams, Outlook, PowerPoint)
• Well established organization, interpersonal and communication skills
• Experience with international/cross-site organization and lean manufacturing principles
If you have above skills and like the description of the role, and also are a Self-driven & target orientated person that have a work passionate for working with in sourcing and negotiate in a Changing Environment please apply to this role.
What we offer:
We describe our work environment as international, empowering, multicultural, quick, and dynamic. We encourage international mobility within the TitanX group. Our mid-size and global perimeter require involvement and exposure from us all. A place where you can make a difference.
