Public Relations Manager
2024-12-04
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Join Tetra Pak as our Public Relations Manager in the Global Communications Team!
At Tetra Pak, we commit to making food safe and available everywhere, and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so, we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Are you passionate about sustainability and skilled in public relations? We are looking for a senior PR Manager to drive our sustainability PR strategy and deliver impactful sustainability messages.
About the Role: As part of the Sustainability Communications team, you will play a crucial role in developing and executing integrated communication strategies that highlight Tetra Pak's commitment to sustainability. This involves crafting engaging content, managing media relations, and driving awareness and positive perceptions among sustainability stakeholders.
Location: The position can be based in any Tetra Pak location in Europe, preferably in Modena, Italy, or Lund, Sweden. You will report to VP Sustainability Communications.
What you will do
Develop and implement comprehensive PR plans to promote sustainability initiatives.
Produce compelling content for various channels, including press releases, white papers, case studies, web content, and social media.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure consistent and aligned sustainability messaging.
Develop and manage the public profiles of senior executives, highlighting their roles in sustainability initiatives through interviews, speaking engagements, and media appearances.
Build and maintain relationships with media outlets to secure coverage of sustainability efforts.
Handle communication during sustainability-related crises, ensuring transparent and effective messaging.
Monitor and report on the impact of sustainability PR activities, using data analytics to inform strategies.
Develop and manage international media relations strategy and execution for sustainability communications.
Collaborate with various business units and functions to create compelling sustainability related news hooks and manage the news pipelines.
Position Tetra Pak as a thought leader in the industry through sponsorship, speaking placements and award applications.
Lead and collaborate with agencies to develop plans and materials in alignment with the public relations strategy.
Contribute to sustainable growth and risk mitigation through targeted advocacy communications activities
We believe you have
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in communications, public relations, environmental science, or a related field.
10+ years of experience in communications and media relations, having worked in-house or in agencies.
Experience in an international corporate environment.
Outstanding message development, writing, and presentation skills.
Strong writing and storytelling abilities.
Proficiency in digital communications and content creation.
Excellent interpersonal and collaboration skills.
Ability to think strategically and implement ideas from ideation to evaluation.
Knowledge of sustainability frameworks, especially on the topics of Food Systems, Climate, Nature, Circularity, and Social Sustainability.
Understanding of key stakeholders, such as policymakers, informed consumers, NGOs, communities, customers, and employees.
High proficiency in English.
Personal Attributes:
Self-driven, open-minded, and creative.
Excellent at handling challenging situations with a structured approach.
Outstanding project management skills and meticulous attention to detail.
Effective at prioritizing and adapting to urgent tasks.
Strong in communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management.
A keen understanding of business strategy and impact.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-12-18.
To know more about the position contact Carol Yang at +41 21 729 2303
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 29 64
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
