Public Relations Manager
2023-05-30
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Would you like to join Tetra Pak becoming our PR Manager in the Sustainability & Communications unit?
Within the Global PR & Crisis Management team you will be playing an active role providing input to the Public Relations strategy and support the overall brand and reputation strategy. In this position you will lead and drive PR activities to key opinion leaders, international and food and beverage industry media, sustainability, and business media, to secure coverage.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden and reports to the PR & Crisis Management Director.
What you will do
Understand, analyse and build corporate reputation, especially in the areas of sustainability, and food and beverage industrial leadership
Contributing toward the development and implementation of the PR strategy, specifically with a sustainability focus
Plan and implement PR activities for product & category campaigns in partnership with the business units
Collaborate with Communications colleagues in the markets to leverage global PR activities at a local level
Work across functions and with colleagues in the Sustainability & Communications team to ensure an integrated approach to communication campaigns and thought leadership initiatives
Lead and collaborate with agencies to develop plans and materials in alignment with the PR strategy
Build and drive executive positioning for the senior leadership team
We believe you have
A Bachelor's degree in communications/media or equivalent
Minimum of 10-15 years' experience from senior external communications positions, specifically within PR, Sustainability communications and global PR campaigns
English as your native language or excellent English skills with no limitations
Strong and creative writing and presentation skills
Documented experience from developing and executing PR strategies, sustainability communications plans including copy writing, writing press releases and articles and pitching corporate stories to international media
As a person you are self-going, open minded and creative with ability to handle challenging issues or situations. You are result oriented, with the ability to use organisational skills and a structured approach to accomplish your tasks.
You have good communication and networking skills, you are collaborative, supportive and able to manage several stakeholders across functions and cultures. You are business minded with ability to understand the dimensions of business strategy and develop PR activities to support business growth.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2023-06-14
To know more about the position contact Christina Appelgren at +46 733 36 2112
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson +46 733 36 2964
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjör Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36
