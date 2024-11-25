Public Affairs Partner
2024-11-25
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
About the job
For this role, we are looking for someone with 5+ years of experience in the field of public affairs with strong values-based leadership and interest in growth and development.
In this role, you will:
Contribute to priority public affairs projects in the areas of trade (market access, free trade agreements and customs) and sustainability (climate, biodiversity and material sourcing) as identified by the business in key markets
Help identify and develop trusted relationships with key policy-makers, regulators, business and other key stakeholders
Represent Inter IKEA Group in relevant government outreach activities, as well as in external forums such as business associations, committees and working groups
Align and establish collaboration with and between different IKEA entities and create consensus among internal stakeholders and global franchisees, ensuring a 'one IKEA' voice
Work in close partnership with the Public Affairs Leaders to determine key regulatory and advocacy needs in key markets globally
About you
Building connections is a natural part of who you are and as a result, you are very adept at growing trusted relationships and long-term partnerships with stakeholders at all levels.
You have strong experience in leading projects, with an understanding of how public affairs enables change and contributes to business development. You have a proven track record in delivering results through others, making complex tasks and processes understood and actionable.
You are recognised for well-developed strategic and analytical skills. At the same time, you know how to roll up your sleeves and get things done. As a person you see opportunity where others see only challenges and you work to solve problems as they arise.
We see a collaborative spirit, someone who is willing to grow, develop and learn together with the team. You should also feel as confident being part of a team, supporting colleagues across Inter IKEA Group, as you feel working by yourself.
Above all, you are a true role model when it comes to leading by example - an ambassador of the IKEA values, through and through.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Strong experience and knowledge in public affairs in policy areas such as trade (market access, free trade agreements and customs) and/or sustainability (climate, biodiversity and material sourcing)
Experience in running advocacy initiatives and in developing engagement plans
Proven track record in consensus building and influencing regulatory affairs initiatives
Strong time management skills with ability to balance multiple projects at once
Excellent communication skills such as the ability to simplify complex topics by making them understood by different target groups (both internally and externally)
Proactive mindset with a motivation to influence, challenge and improve positioning externally
Diplomatic, initiative-driven and adaptable with high integrity and team spirit
Fluent in spoken and written English
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40-hours per week) and can be based in either Sweden or the Netherlands. This role sits in the Communication team and reports to the Public Affairs Manager.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by the 8th of December 2024.
Please be aware that there will be a delay in the response and in the overall process, due to the upcoming Christmas & New Year holidays. We at IKEA, thank you for your patience.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
