Psirt Analyst
2024-02-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) is a team of technical support experts responsible for responding to security incidents related to the product 'Volvo Car'. The PSIRT is tasked with identifying and resolving security incidents as quickly and efficiently as possible while minimizing the impact on customers and the company.
We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated PSIRT Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a solid technical background, with a master's or Ph.D. degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Cybersecurity or similar, and experience working in a good, high-stress environment. In this role, you will be responsible for:
What you will do:
Analyze security incidents to determine their impact on the product (Volvo Cars) or services (e.g; Volvo on Call)
Conduct forensics into security incidents to identify the source of the problem and recommend solutions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product development, engineering, and legal, to ensure that security incidents are handled appropriately and effectively
Communicate with internal and external stakeholders about security incidents, providing updates and information about the company's response
Develop and maintain incident response playbooks and standard operating procedures to ensure that security incidents are handled consistently and efficiently
Participate in security incident tabletop exercises and other training activities to improve the team's preparedness for security incidents
Stay up to date on the latest security threats and vulnerabilities, and identify ways to improve the security posture to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place
Perform service desk activities like incident logging and providing initial diagnosis on a rotating schedule
What you will bring:
Master's or Ph.D. degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Cybersecurity or similar
Good technical background with experience in automotive, Cybersecurity or Security Operations Center.
Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills
Comprehensive communication skills, both written and verbal
Ability to work in a good, high-stress environment
Experience working with automotive cybersecurity
If you are enthusiastic about security and have the skills and experience to join in this role, we encourage you to apply.
