Prototypes Technician
2025-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Oskarshamn
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Location: Stockholm
Responsibilities:
Understand and perform processes for electronic products assembly
Assemble electronic products to meet schedule and quality
Operate tools and equipment as per specifications and instructions
Perform and monitor machine operations
Work within defined processes and procedures
Perform tests and inspections procedures
Communicate safety, work area and quality issues to supervisor
Keep and clean and safe working environment
Adherence to OHS&E & QA procedures
Perform electric and mechanic repair on equipment's
Perform Maintenance activities
Qualifications and experience:
Minimum 3 years experience in assembly of multi-discipline electronics equipment
Experience in manufacturing
Ability work in standing position for extended periods of time
Basic Knowledge in machines, electronics, and tools
Ability to lift, lower, pull and push objects
Good communication and cooperation with supervisors and coworkers
Good computer skills
We offer
Bonus system
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
We look forward to receiving your application!
